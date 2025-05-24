The Republic of Ireland international has endured a nightmare loan spell in London after his January transfer deadline day move

Evan Ferguson has been told to consider a move to boyhood heroes Celtic to relaunch his faltering career.

The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland striker struggled to make an impact at Brighton & Hove Albion last season and was shipped out on loan to fellow Premier League side West Ham on deadline day in January.

But the switch to the London Stadium hasn’t gone to plan with Ferguson making just three appearances for the Hammers without scoring. Another loan move away from Brighton looks on the cards again this summer.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler has yet to be convinced that Ferguson can become a regular starter at the South Coast club and with Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers expected to be on the lookout to bolster his attacking options in the transfer window, a move for the imposing 6ft 2’ striker could occur.

Celtic move could propel Evan Ferguson’s career forward again

And former Sunderland, Wolves and West Brom frontman Don Goodman believes a move to the Scottish Premiership champions could be just what Ferguson needs to propel his career forward, with Everton and newly-promoted Leeds United both registering an interest.

Goodison Park boss David Moyes was keen to sign Ferguson in January, and he explored a few different options to free up space in his first-team squad to accommodate the player. However, a permanent transfer was out of the Toffees price-bracket at the time.

But Goodman reckons a move north of the border would benefit Celtic-daft Ferguson the most. Speaking to FruityKing, he said: “I was shocked looking into Evan Ferguson's season. He only started a combined three Premier League games for both Brighton and West Ham. To me, it looks like his confidence is on the floor.

“I thought in January, and this is no disrespect to the Scottish Premiership, that Evan should aim higher. But given what's happened, a move to Celtic wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

“If he goes to Celtic, he would be guaranteed goals which would only boost his confidence and help bring out the player that we saw break through at Brighton. Evan just needs to play football. If a move to Celtic means he can do that, then I understand why he would do it.”