Celtic have been linked with the striker who is attracting transfer interest from the likes of Everton.

Celtic have been urged to go and find their next number nine this month amid reported links to a striker in the Premier League.

Kyogo’s move to Rennes has opened up a striker vacancy in Brendan Rodgers’ side. They have brought in Jota on the flanks but now stand with Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny as their senior forward options. Brighton’s Evan Ferguson has been touted as someone Celtic like but the Athletic claim Everton are “keen” on a deal for the Irishman too.

Former Scotland and Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson has discussed the links to Ferguson on Go Radio and would be shocked if Celtic didn’t have their contingency plan in mind, with the links to a big time EPL man surprising him. He said: “I listened to Brendan Rogers do an interview the other day and this has been ongoing for a number of months. He knew that it was his desire to leave the club.

“I don't think they would allow him to leave if they don't have a replacement, but I'd be very surprised if they don't sign somebody. I've seen they've been linked with Evan Ferguson at Brighton, who burst onto the scene. Yeah, it was at last season or the season before. He's had a few injuries this season, but I was surprised because he's a big player.

“I mean, for instance, if Celtic were playing Rangers and Kyogo was in that number nine position, you were always worried because he was a top player in my eyes. They came here and scored many goals for Celtic, produced the goods. But I'll be absolute shocked if Celtic don't bring a replacement. And as Brendan Rodgers says, he knew a couple of months ago that it was Kyogo's desire to go and try something different.”.

Fellow panelist Mark Guidi also mentioned rumours of Everton moving for Ferguson and wondered what that type of interest would do for any Celtic pursuit of him. The journalist added: I think even at one point, they were talking about being worth 60 million after only three or four months. Chelsea, Man United, a number of big clubs.

“His career has stalled. I think he's had an injury. I think Everton would be certainly would be sniffing around him as well. One or two other teams. So, yeah, I mean, I'd be surprised if it was Evan Ferguson. Another thing for me is Celtic won't be able, I would imagine, won't be able to sign him permanently.

“So you really want to get a permanent signing, particularly when they are in a good position. You want it in case it needs to settle in for whatever reason. Go and get them, you don't want to be bringing them in in the summer if that makes sense.

“Go and get them in now, get the relationship going with Jota, with Nicolas Kuhn, with Callum McGregor, with whoever else is playing. So, yeah, go on, don't waste time. Don't rest on your laurels. Go and get a proper number nine in in the next seven days.”