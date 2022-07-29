Celtic handed boost, Rangers pair to miss trip to Livingston

The latest Rangers and Celtic news on Friday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Premiership is back this weekend.

Celtic and Rangers will be battling it out for the title once again.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hoops have Aberdeen have home first, whilst the Gers have Livingston away.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both Glasgow clubs today....

Selection boost

Celtic new boy Moritz Jens has been spotted training with his teammates.

There has been speculation that he has been nursing an injury, as per VideoCelts.

However, he has been pictured training on the club’s Twitter page.

Celtic favourite ready for first game as a manager

Celtic favourite Scott Brown has his first competitive game in charge of Fleetwood Town this weekend.

The Cod Army take on Port Vale away.

He has said, as per the Daily Mail: “This has been a sharp learning curve here because I retired and two days later got the job. I couldn’t have got a better opportunity. The training facilities are fantastic, right up there with Aberdeen and Celtic. I’ve been backed this summer. Fleetwood: why not?”

Middleton to Dundee United

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton is joining Dundee United.

The former Norwich City man is heading to Jack Ross’ side on a permanent basis, as per a report by Football Scotland.

He has struggled to make an impact since moving to Ibrox in 2018.

Injury blow

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will be without new signing Rabbi Matondo this weekend.

The attacker has picked up a ‘knock’ and will have to sit out, as reported by Football Scotland.