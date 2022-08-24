All the latest confirmed transfer news for Rangers FC.

Rangers have had quite the hectic transfer window this summer, with no signs of slowing down.

The team has welcomed six new signings and said goodbye to eight players so far.

Gionvanni Van Bronkhost is showing that he is prepared to spend the money that the team received from the sales of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey welcoming the likes of Ben Davies and Rabbi Matando.

The list of signings for Rangers is rumoured to keep growing as the season begins to take shape.

So, who has left and joined Rangers in the transfer window so far?

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest transfer news.

When did the summer transfer window open?

The summer transfer window for Premier League and English Football League (EFL) clubs and for the Scottish leagues opened on Friday 10 June 2022.

When does the summer transfer window close?

The clubs across England will have to have all business and transfer activity wrapped up before the window closes.

The transfer window is scheduled to close on Thursday 1 September 2022 at 11pm.

Which players have left Rangers during the transfer window?

Here is the full list of Rangers FC departures, including the transfer fee that the club received:

Calvin Bassey - Ajax - £20.70 million

Joe Aribo - Southampton - £6.39 million

Cedric Itten - BSC Young Boys - £1.64 million

Jake Hastie - Hartlepool - free transfer

Andy Firth - Connah’s Quay - free transfer

Leon Balogun - released

Which players have signed for Rangers during the transfer window?

Here is the full list of Rangers FC signings, including the transfer fee that the club received:

Ben Davies - Liverpool - £4.23 million

Rabbi Mantondo - FC Schalke 04 - £2.70 million

Antonio Colak - PAOK Salonika - £1.89 million

Tom Lawrence - Derby - free transfer

John Souttar - Heart of Midlothian - free transfer

Malik Tillman - Bayern Munich - free transfer

Alex Lowry - promoted from academy

Leon King - promoted from academy

Josh McPake - promoted from academy

Ridvan Yilmaz - £3.60 million

What is Rangers’ net spend in the transfer window so far?

Net spend is defined as being the difference between money that a club has earned from player sales and the money spent on new signings.

The club’s current net spend on new arrivals to the club stands at £12.42 million

The market value of the departures for the club currently stands at £28.73 million.

Therefore, the teams overall balance is sat at £16.31 million.

What are the first games Rangers are scheduled to play?