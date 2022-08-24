Rangers FC transfer news 2022/23: latest confirmed summer signings & departures including Calvin Bassey
All the latest confirmed transfer news for Rangers FC.
Rangers have had quite the hectic transfer window this summer, with no signs of slowing down.
The team has welcomed six new signings and said goodbye to eight players so far.
Gionvanni Van Bronkhost is showing that he is prepared to spend the money that the team received from the sales of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey welcoming the likes of Ben Davies and Rabbi Matando.
The list of signings for Rangers is rumoured to keep growing as the season begins to take shape.
So, who has left and joined Rangers in the transfer window so far?
Here’s everything you need to know about the latest transfer news.
When did the summer transfer window open?
The summer transfer window for Premier League and English Football League (EFL) clubs and for the Scottish leagues opened on Friday 10 June 2022.
When does the summer transfer window close?
The clubs across England will have to have all business and transfer activity wrapped up before the window closes.
The transfer window is scheduled to close on Thursday 1 September 2022 at 11pm.
Which players have left Rangers during the transfer window?
Here is the full list of Rangers FC departures, including the transfer fee that the club received:
- Calvin Bassey - Ajax - £20.70 million
- Joe Aribo - Southampton - £6.39 million
- Cedric Itten - BSC Young Boys - £1.64 million
- Jake Hastie - Hartlepool - free transfer
- Andy Firth - Connah’s Quay - free transfer
- Leon Balogun - released
Which players have signed for Rangers during the transfer window?
Here is the full list of Rangers FC signings, including the transfer fee that the club received:
- Ben Davies - Liverpool - £4.23 million
- Rabbi Mantondo - FC Schalke 04 - £2.70 million
- Antonio Colak - PAOK Salonika - £1.89 million
- Tom Lawrence - Derby - free transfer
- John Souttar - Heart of Midlothian - free transfer
- Malik Tillman - Bayern Munich - free transfer
- Alex Lowry - promoted from academy
- Leon King - promoted from academy
- Josh McPake - promoted from academy
- Ridvan Yilmaz - £3.60 million
What is Rangers’ net spend in the transfer window so far?
Net spend is defined as being the difference between money that a club has earned from player sales and the money spent on new signings.
The club’s current net spend on new arrivals to the club stands at £12.42 million
The market value of the departures for the club currently stands at £28.73 million.
Therefore, the teams overall balance is sat at £16.31 million.
What are the first games Rangers are scheduled to play?
- Livingston - Saturday 30 July, 12pm
- Union Saint-Gilloise - Tuesday 2 August, 7:45pm
- Kilmarnock - Saturday 6 August, 3pm
- Union Saint-Gilloise - Tuesday 9 August, 7:45pm
- St. Johnstone - Saturday 13 August, 3pm
- Hibernian - Saturday 20 August, 12:30pm
- Ross County - Saturday 27 August, 3pm
- Queen of the South - Tuesday 30 August, TBD
- Celtic - Saturday 3 September, 12:30pm
- Aberdeen - Saturday 10 September, 3pm