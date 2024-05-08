Celtic have been dealt a blow as they look to replace Joe Hart ahead of next season. The veteran goalkeeper will hang up his boots at the end of the season, and he hopes to do so on the back of another Premiership title.

Hart has proved a fine signing for the Hoops, but Brendan Rodgers must now look to replace him, and that’s something he has known for some time. A shortlist will, no doubt, have been drawn up, but one name can now be removed from that list.

Werder Bremen stopper Michael Zetterer has been linked with a move to Parkhead in recent times amid impressive performances in Bundesliga. But Zetterer has decided to snub any and all interest by penning a new contract that takes his Bremen stay to 2027 - an extension of two years.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, he said: “After such a long time at this club, I am happy and proud to have extended my long-term contract with Werder as number one. I want to give everything for Werder in the Bundesliga in the coming years to achieve our goals."

Sporting director Clemens Fritz added: "We’re pleased that Michael has decided to continue his journey at Werder Bremen. Zetti has developed really well and is also important for the team off the pitch.

"He will be heading into his tenth season at Werder in the summer. That’s a long time, which wasn’t always easy for him due to a few injuries. However, he always stayed positive and never lost sight of his goal. This has paid off for him."

