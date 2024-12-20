Tottenham have been tipped with making a raid on a Celtic star.

A Tottenham move for a key Celtic man has been mooted as January lurks around the corner.

It’s not even Christmas and already the transfer rumours in and out of Parkhead are beginning to fly off the shelf. So far, talk of a Kieran Tierney return has surfaced while a return to Barcelona for Alex Valle has been rumoured.

Now, a journalist south of the border has claimed that Ange Postecoglou could raid his former club for a player he signed for Celtic back in the 21/22 season. Reo Hatate arrived that campaign as part of a trio that included another key man in Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi who has now departed.

Hatate has been a star performer for the Hoops ever since coming into the team, putting down his mark with a show-stopping display in the derby against Rangers shortly after joining and not looking back. Postecoglou is looking for reinforcements for his Tottenham team that has been banged up with injuries.

Speaking on the Spurs Chat Podcast, the journalist who has worked for the likes of the BBC and Sky Sports says a deal with Celtic for Hatate could prove hard for the Premiership champions to turn down if the money was right. He said: “The last midfielder I’m going to talk about is Reo Hatate.

“He scored one of the penalties in the shootout against Rangers. Ange knows and trusts the player, he does like a goal or two as well. He’s one I could certainly see happening. If Spurs go in with a reasonable transfer fee Celtic will find it hard to keep him.”