Ex Celtic and Rangers starlet released by lower league club - less than 2 months after joining

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Football reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST

The defender spent time in Rangers and Celtic’s youth system before signing for another top-flight side

A former Rangers and Celtic youth starlet has been released by Strathspey Thistle - less than two months after signing for the Highland League club.

Wallace Duffy, who began his career in the Ibrox academy set-up before moving across the city to join the Hoops youth system, put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Grantown Jags on November 3 in a move that saw him join forces with former Inverness Caledonian Thistle colleague Ryan Esson and Aaron Doran, who were appointed as manager and player-assistant manager at Seafield Park earlier in the season.

The 25-year-old defender, who has also turned out for St Johnstone, previously spent four years with Caley Thistle and played in the last year’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic. He was one of several players released by the League One side in October as a result of the club entering administration.

Wallace Duffy during his playing days with Celtic in action against Manchester United in 2018placeholder image
Wallace Duffy during his playing days with Celtic in action against Manchester United in 2018 | Getty Images

But his time in the fifth tier of Scottish football has now come to a premature end. Duffy made only two appearances for the league’s bottom side and was placed on the transfer list on Thursday evening. Other clubs had been made aware of his availability, but according to the Press and Journal, he has now parted ways with the Highland club.

Commenting on the decision, boss Esson admitted: “Things happen in football. It didn’t work out for the club and for Wallace as we would have hoped. I can’t elaborate on the situation - what happened is between the club and Wallace.

“We did our best and we move on. We wish Wallace all the best for the future.”

