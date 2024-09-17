Former Celtic and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Paul Lambert has been linked with a return to Scottish football for the first time since leaving Livingston in 2006. | SNS Group

Paul Lambert admits former club Celtic will ‘have to earn’ victories as they look to restore some pride in UEFA’s elite competition

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champions League winner and Celtic hero Paul Lambert believes the competition’s new-look format should give Brendan Rodgers’ side a fighting chance of making a “little dent” in Europe this season.

The Hoops will look to kick-off their latest campaign in UEFA’s elite competition with a victory over Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava in front of capacity 60,000 crowd in Glasgow’s east end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lambert, who captained Martin O’Neill’s side that reached the UEFA Cup Final in 2003 before agonisingly losing out to FC Porto in extra-time in Seville, is adamant there will be no easy games for the Scottish giants despite their favourable string of home fixtures.

Loading....

Speaking to PLZ Soccer, Lambert stated: “When you’re a club the size of Celtic you can’t keep playing European competitions and ending up with one and zero points. That doesn’t add up, the club’s too big for that. It does great domestically, but it needs to make a little dent in Europe and hopefully this new format does that because it gives clubs who are not in the elite bracket a crack at reaching the knockout round.

“You’ve got eight games, two more. Leipzig at home will be tough. Don’t underestimate them - and Young Boys put out Galatasaray. There isn’t an easy game in Europe. Celtic will have to earn it. Going away to Dortmund and Villa will be tough. The home games you like to think they have a real good shout, but they’ll have to earn it, it won’t be easy.”

Celtic will face two of Lambert’s former clubs - Borussia Dortmund where he won the Champions League in 1996/97 and Aston Villa where he managed between 2012 and 2015 - on their travels and the 55-year-old is looking forward to seeing how the Celts fare, particularly against the Premier League outfit next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “They’ll go down there in their thousands - they’ll probably take over Birmingham. I don’t care how big clubs are in England, there is nothing like Celtic. That goes without saying. If Celtic were in that English Premier League, they would dwarf most clubs. You’d have to build another tier at Parkhead.

“It won’t be easy for Aston Villa despite how well they’re playing. It’s a really good club but Celtic have a real chance of going down there and getting something. There’s an ignorance down south towards us. Ask anyone who has played for the club. I bet even Joe Hart and kasper Schmeichel would have changed their view after they came. You take Celtic out of Scotland put in the Premier League and after a few years finding their feet it would be mammoth.”