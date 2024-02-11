Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran Tierney could return to Real Sociedad action on the biggest stage as the Celtic hero eyes a Champions League meeting with PSG.

The left-back is out on loan in La Liga from Arsenal. Injury has plagued his Emirates career and again they have reared their head in Spain.

He missed the weekend's match with Osasuna due to a torn fiber in his left thigh, which is the fourth game he's missed with that injury. He could, however, make the last 16 tie with Kylian Mbappe and co.

Mundo Deportivo claim the Celtic hero was in training this week ahead of the game this coming Wednesday. Sociedad go to Paris first before the return Champions League leg in March, with it remaining 'to be seen' whether the left-back is involved.

Tierney left Celtic in 2019 for Arsenal after winning everything there was to win domestically in a Hoops shirt. He was a regular under Mikel Arteta before injuries took their hold, and Scotland fans will hope he's wrapped in cotton wool ahead of Euro 2024 this summer.

The Tartan Army have learned who they will face in Nations League A1 too this year, games Tierney will want to be involved with. They will face Portugal, Croatia and Poland in matches scheduled for September, October and November.

Boss Steve Clarke said: “You want to be competitive against the top guys and test yourself against the best teams and the best players.