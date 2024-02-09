Former Celtic star targets national team record and dismisses retirement talk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new one year contract extension with the Edinburgh side and says that he is targeting the record of the Scotland men's national team's oldest player.

The 41-year old re-signed for the Jambos, his first club, after leaving Celtic in 2020 following a six season spell that saw him win five Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and five Scottish League Cups. Not content with his illustrious career, Gordon is still setting targets and says retirement isn't on his mind.

Speaking to Hearts' official website, he said: “I feel really good, and I’m pleased to get the contract extended for another year,” he told the media ahead of Sunday. There’s still lots to try and achieve. There’s a lot of milestones on the horizon which is something to aim for going forward.

“The aim is to get back playing. To get back in the Scotland squad. I think I might be the oldest player to play for the national team if I get another cap. I’m already Hearts’ oldest player so I may as well try and do that for Scotland too! The thought of retiring isn’t in my head at all. One day it will, but not at this moment in time. All my attention right now is focused on taking my next opportunity. I feel like I’m training really well and more than ready to play if called upon.

“There’s a lot of motivational factors: what’s left to achieve and what milestones are coming up. My legacy will be for other people to decide, but there’s plenty that drives me on and keeps me going. That’s how I think about those types of things.”

Gordon was first choice keeper for the Scotland men's national team before a leg break in December 2022 ruled him out of action for almost a full year. He returned to training with Hearts last October and is back in the first team squad but finds himself behind club and international teammate Zander Clark.

