Charlie Mulgrew has been named the new head coach of League One club Kelty Hearts.

Former Celtic, Aberdeen and Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew has taken on the first senior managerial role of his career.

Former Celtic, Aberdeen and Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew has taken on the first senior managerial role of his career. The 38-year-old has been appointed the new head coach of Kelty Hearts, kickstarting an exciting new chapter in his journey.

Mulgrew will spearhead the League One side following the departure of Michael Tidser and assistant Kevin McDonald, who both left to join Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship. The Hoops icon will be assisted by Mark Kerr and the duo will look to push the Kelty side to promotion at the end of the season.

Kelty Hearts sporting director Craig Reynolds told the club’s website: “We are excited to announce the new management team of Charlie Mulgrew and Mark Kerr. Both fit the model of the club perfectly, and we are looking forward to see the impact they will have on our journey. Let’s give them a warm welcome to new central park, all the best.”

Mulgrew’s move to senior management

Mulgrew enjoyed a prestigious career as a player prior to his retirement in 2023. The ex-defender earned 44 caps for Scotland and won five Scottish titles with Celtic, as well as two Scottish Cups.

As a product of the Parkhead club’s academy, Mulgrew initially moved away from Glasgow to pursue a career in England. The centre-back played for Wolves and Southend United before returning to Scotland in 2008 to join Aberdeen. Two years later, Mulgrew was welcomed back to Celtic, becoming Neil Lennon’s first signing in 2010.

The 38-year-old spent a further six years at his boyhood club, partaking in their five consecutive top flight titles. He was named the Celtic and PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year for the 2011/12 season. Mulgrew’s final years on the pitch were spent with Dundee United before a fleeting attempt to continue his career with amateur English side Doncaster City.

Mulgrew gives first interview as Kelty manager

Following his arrival at his new club, Mulgrew gave his first interview with Kelty Hearts, who are pushing to join the Championship next term. The Maroons are currently third in League One, four points off leaders Arbroath and in a strong position to secure a play in the play-offs at the end of the campaign.

During his first chat with the club following his appointment, Mulgrew was asked what his plans were for his new team and what kind of football fans can expect to see from the side under his influence.

“I’d like to see the team with the ball, but not just have it for possession’s sake, to have possession with a purpose and understand what we’re trying to do,” the ex-defender said. “So, can we keep teams in their half with good position and good pressing? Knowing how we’re trying to create chances and create as many forward passes and chances as we can. I want to have goals and exciting football here.”

Mulgrew’s first match in charge will be against league leaders Arbroath, presenting the boss with a huge opportunity to bank a statement win and close the gap on the title runners.