Rangers manager Philippe Clement (right) embraces Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The Celtic hero has made a Hoops-themed claim on Rangers.

A Celtic hero has claimed Philippe Clement has been made broken promises by Rangers ahead of the new season.

The Hoops have enjoyed a fine pre-season, with Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo looking likely to bolster Brendan Rodgers’ squad, with goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo coming in. Rangers meanwhile have been mired in difficulty, with the need to sell before buying in their major overhaul.

Ibrox matches won’t happen until at least September, with Champions League qualifiers up ahead. Clement was appointed manager last year but Frank McAvennie has made a loaded assumption, that he was arriving with the thinking he had Rangers money to spend.

A promise of overthrowing Celtic has been left unfulfilled in his opinion and he is interested in what happens at the end of the window. McAvennie told Football Insider: “If he goes this season his reputation is still intact. There’s nobody going to say anything because everyone knows the way Rangers is being run.

“He was not promised that. I’ll guarantee you he was promised money to come in and overturn Celtic; that was his promise, I would believe. There’s no manager that’s going to come in there and not get money to challenge.

“Clement came in thinking he was going to get money to spend, and that’s a breach of contract as far as I’m concerned, so if he walks, he walks. He’s a very brave guy, he’s got feelings as happened the last time he stormed out and then he came and apologised after when he got beat.

“But I think he’s a brave guy; I don’t know if he’ll walk or not. He’s definitely going to wait until the window shuts anyway and say, ‘Am I getting anyone?’”