Adam Idah is expected to complete a move to Celtic this summer. | Getty Images

One of Celtic’s long-running transfer sagas could finally be settled before the start of the Premiership season

After a long drawn out transfer saga, Celtic are now in pole position to secure the signature of long-term striker target Adam Idah from Norwich City, according to reports.

The Daily Record explains that a permanent move for Idah is likely to take place imminently after last season’s loan spell, adding that the 23-year-old is possibly going to make his second Hoops debut against Kilmarnock this Sunday.

The Scottish champions have been locked in discussions to bring Idah back to Glasgow ever since his successful six-month loan spell came to an end. Idah bagged nine goals in 18 matches in all competitions, including a dramatic winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers to help his team secure a league and cup double.

Idah, who described himself as a lifelong Celtic fan after initially joining in January, ha formed a close bond with many of his Hoops teammates. The Republic of Ireland international was spotted on holiday with James Forrest last month and was recently fined by the Canaries for missing the flight to their pre-season camp in Austria on Sunday. Idah did eventually travel to join his teammates but was dropped from the match day squad for a defeat to Hoffenheim.

Norwich have already turned down a £4m offer from Celtic for the player’s services but it is now widely reported that a deal between the two parties will be announced imminently.

Former Rangers midfielder completes EFL move

Former Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has agreed to join League One side Shrewsbury Town after an impressive trial period with the club. Rossiter shined against Derby and AFC Telford in pre-season to earn himself a one-year deal at the Crowd Meadow.

The move marks the sixth different club of the Liverpool academy graduate, who agreed to join Rangers in 2016 following the expiration of his contract at Anfield.

Rossiter moved to Ibrox after making one Premier League appearance whilst also garnering at international level for England’s U19 team. However, the highly-rated prospect never really hit the ground running in Glasgow and managed just 10 appearances in a four-year spell which was largely marred by injuries.

After spending time on loan at Bury in their final season before liquidation and Fleetwood in League One, he completed a permanent transfer to Highbury Stadium and spent two seasons with the Cod Army before joining ex-Gers midfielder Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers. Rossiter played 21 matches during an injury-hit two-year spell at the Memorial Stadium and is now hoping to prove he can be back to his best in Shropshire this year.

Head coach Paul Hurst claims his experience at Rangers will stand in him good stead for another challenging League One campaign. He told the club website: “Jordan is a really good kid. He came in on trial but we knew it was never going to be a long trial.

"Fitness has been his issue but he has come through the games without any problems. I think he could be a really big player for us.

"Around the place he is going to be really good. He is a leader. And I'm delighted we've added him to the squad. He has got a really good pedigree. He's been with Liverpool. He went up to Rangers as well. He had a really good start to his career.

"And he is the type of player that will have gained a lot from those experiences. He is a genuine lad and you can tell how much he wants to be back playing football. Hopefully, we will reap that benefit."