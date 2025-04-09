Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers news stories this week.

Celtic are back in action this weekend before their attention shifts to the Scottish Cup semi-finals on April 20th. As for Rangers, their run in Europe is still going strong and their next challenge comes in the form of Athletic Bilbao, who will face the Ibrox atmosphere on Thursday.

As the two Glasgow sides wait to play out their upcoming fixtures, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest news.

Former Celtic star resigns from managerial position

Ex-Celtic star Charlie Mulgrew has resigned from his role as manager of Scottish League 1 side Kelty Hearts. The former defender was brought in at the start of the year to replace Michael Tidser, who left his position to join Dunfermline Athletic.

However, after recording just one win in 11 games, Mulgrew has made the decision to walk away from the club. Kelty are currently seventh in League 1 with 37 points on the board, four ahead of ninth-place Annan Athletic.

Mulgrew’s last match in charge was a hefty 6-0 to already relegated side Dumbarton. The result set an unwanted record for both manager and Kelty Hearts, as it marked the biggest away win issued by an already relegated team in the history of the Scottish League.

“Kelty Hearts FC can confirm that manager Charlie Mulgrew has today tendered his resignation from the post, which has been accepted by the club board,” the club revealed in a social media statement.

“We can also confirm that assistant manager Mark Kerr will leave the club by mutual agreement.

“Although only with the club for a short period, the board would like to place on record their recognition and thanks for the hard work Charlie and Mark have done on the club's behalf during their tenure.

“Everyone at New Central Park would like to wish Charlie and Mark the very best of fortune for their future ventures.”

Scott Arfield backs Rangers fans to bring the Ibrox atmosphere

Despite there being some frustrations among Rangers fans due to their disappointing home run recently, Scott Arfield has backed the fans to ‘spook’ the travelling Athletic Bilbao supporters this week.

Rangers will host the Spanish side on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-finals. The Light Blues have just one Ibrox win in their last five fixtures across all competitions and fans will be desperate to see a statement performance this week in Europe.

Record Sport columnist Arfield, who spent five years with Rangers, trusts the Ibrox faithful will put their frustrations aside and turn the home clash into an occasion that will pile the pressure on Bilbao players.

“We know the Rangers fans will turn up and bring the atmosphere. There might be frustration at the home form in the Premiership, but I’ve got no doubt they will park for the Europa League.

“It will be an intense atmosphere and although Athletic Bilbao will be used to big atmospheres, they might only experience it two or three times a season and it will be another level again at Ibrox.

“The crowd can play their part – and we’ve seen it over the years. It can inspire the home side and intimate the opposition. I’ve seen teams spooked by it over the years.”