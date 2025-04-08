Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everything you need to know about watching Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao this week.

Rangers have no better time to spark a positive run of home form than now, as their Europa League clash with Athletic Bilbao looms.

The Light Blues will host the first leg of their quarter-finals this week, following their statement victory over Fenerbahce to reach the last eight. Rangers got the better of Jose Mourinho’s side on penalties, after a nail-biting second leg saw the Turkish side claw their way back from a two-goal deficit.

Jack Butland was the man of the moment as he denied Fenerbahce two of their spot-kicks to help Rangers into the quarters. Their next challengers await and here’s how you can keep up with the action this week.

When is Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao?

Rangers will host Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, April 10th at Ibrox. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST. The second leg between the two sides will take place a week later on April 17th at the San Mamés Stadium in Spain.

Is Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao being shown on TV?

If you aren’t headed down to Ibrox to watch the game on Thursday, you don’t have to miss the action. Europa League’s broadcast partner TNT Sports will be showing the match live on TNT Sports Channel 2, with pre-match coverage starting from 7pm.

TNT Sports channels are available to watch in the UK through BT, EE, Virgin Media and Sky. If you do not already have access to TNT Sports, you can find out how to add the package to your current services as either a new or existing BT customer here.

Is there a stream for Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao?

You do not need to be fixed in front of your TV to watch Rangers this week. TNT Sports customers can stream the match live on laptops, tablets and mobile phones through the discovery+ app.

If you are not a UK viewer, here’s a list of additional services that will be showing Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao:

USA: Paramount+ App

France: Canal+

Germany: RTL+

Italy: Sky Sports/NOW

Netherlands: Ziggo

Portugal: Canli

Barry Ferguson to make Rangers changes vs Athletic Bilbao

Despite Butland’s heroics against Fenerbahce, he has come under criticism for some questionable performances, and his display against Hibs was the most recent.

Speaking ahead of the clash with Athletic, Barry Ferguson told Butland he made a ‘bad mistake’ letting Hibs’ first goal in.

“He understands that. You will see some changes [against Athletic]. That's why you carry a squad. If people make mistakes, people are off it, people don't run as much as I think they should run, then they're not going to play in my team. Because I watched that Hibs team, who I thought wanted it more than us. And it hurts me to say that, but it is what it is.

“So it's my job now to go in and try and come up with a scenario that that won't happen going forward. And I'll tell you something: I'll work hard at doing it. And I'll make sure I do it.”