A Celtic invincible made a shock return to the club in the winter - before a switch to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Hoops have come under fire in the last week amid a difficult end to the transfer window. Jota and Jeffrey Schlupp are experienced additions but the failure to land a striker to replace Kyogo who made the move to Rennes has sparked frustration. One former player who made a move in the window is part of their invincible side.

Stuart Armstrong worked with Brendan Rodgers during the Irishman’s first spell in charge, helping form the Invincible side that won a Treble, and was recently with Vancouver Whitecaps. He returned to the UK with Sheffield Wednesday towards the end of the winter transfer window.

Overall during time in green and white, the Scotland international featured 144 times with 28 goals and 25 assists. He won four league titles in that tome before making a move down south with Southampton and then onto the MLS.

Now boss Danny Rohl has revealed that the playmaker was back with Celtic to prepare for what was coming next after the end of the MLS season with Vancouver. He told the Star: “He finished the season in November and he trained with Celtic.

““Then they (Vancouver) started their pre-season. Stuart is a very professional player and I think after one training session it was clear to me that he needed to be on the bench. He showed some of what he can give us, the deep runs, the smart passes, the decision-making. I am very happy that we now have such a player in our squad.”

If there were any doubts about Celtic firepower domestically after failure to land a striker, Rodgers’ side blew them away in a 6-0 Premiership dismantling midweek. Goals from Daizen Maeda, Arne Engels, Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn sealed a thumping win on home soil.