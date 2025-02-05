Celtic have moved to clear up incorrect UEFA away ban reports as statement issued

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have moved to dismiss misleading UEFA away ban reports suggesting that fans would be allowed to travel for the Champions League play-off round second leg against Bayern Munich.

The Hoops released a short statement on Wednesday afternoon to clear up conflicting reports relating to the club’s ongoing situation with Europe’s governing body after claims emerged online that supporters would face no ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contrary to those claims, it’s understood the Scottish champions have have no indication of a potential timescale on when they might discover their fate with a final decision still being awaited from UEFA regarding away fan attendance for the tie against the Bundesliga giants at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, February 18.

It follows last week’s final League Phase clash against Premier League side Aston Villa, where a green smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch from the away end during the 4-2 defeat. The club was served with a notice of complaint over the matter, but Celtic chiefs remain hopeful of escaping punishment.

However, nothing has been confirmed over whether a one-match ban on away supporters will be imposed later this month, with it not yet known when the UEFA disciplinary hearing will take place. And supporters have been warned against planning on booking flights and accomodations.

A club statement read: “Please note, contrary to media reports regarding Celtic’s forthcoming match against Bayern Munich in Germany, Celtic Football Club has not as yet been informed of any timescale with regards to a decision being made on away tickets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It leaves Celtic fans facing an anxious wait to find out if they will be able to travel to Germany. There had been rumours that UEFA would enforce the ban AFTER the first leg, which takes place on Wednesday, February 12 in Glasgow’s east end, after the Parkhead outfit were omitted from a list on a latest group of UEFA disciplinary body judgements - imposing partial stadium closures on Roma and FC Twente, and a suspended punishment for Eintracht Frankfurt.