Former Hoops midfielder announces retirement but will remain in the game after landing his first coaching role.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic, Hibs and Dundee United midfielder Scott Allan has confirmed his retirement from professional football - but has transitioned immediately into his first coaching job at SPFL League Two new boys East Kilbride.

The 33-year-old, who was most recently at Fife side Kelty Hearts after spending the last 12 months at New Central Park, revealed live on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard last night that he has decided to hang up his boots at the age of 33, less than an hour after landing his first-time gig with the ambitious South Lanarkshire club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan’s move to Celtic back in 2015 came off the back of a prolonged transfer saga between his former club Hibs and Rangers. Signed by Ronny Deila, the he made only 17 first-team appearances for the Scottish champions.

After beginning his youth career at Tannadice, where he progressed through the rank and made his senior debut in 2010, Allan left Dundee United in 2012 to join English Premier League side West Brom. However, he failed to make a single first-team appearance during his time at The Hawthorns and was shipped out on loan to Portsmouth, MK Dons and Birmingham City.

A return to Scotland followed in 2014 after agreeing a deal to join Hibs. And it was at Easter Road where enjoyed a breakthrough season and started to make a real name for himself. Allan won the 2014/15 PFA Scotland Championship Player of the Year award and his performances for the capital club earned him a dream transfer to Parkhead.

Scott Allan lands first coaching gig at East Kilbride

Health issues curtailed the latter stages of his career after being diagnosed with a heart condition and Allan will now focus on the next chapter in his career after being announced by East Kilbride as the latest addition to boss Michael Kennedy’s backroom staff. He will also work alongside ex-hoops youngster and Open Goal host Simon Ferry, who is Kennedy’s assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilby are preparing for their first season in the Scottish Professional Football League after being crowned champions of the Lowland League and earning promotion via the play-offs after beating Bonnyrigg Rose over two legs.

A club statement read: “East Kilbride Football Club are delighted to welcome Scott Allan who joins as First Team Coach. Allan joins having enjoyed a playing career at the highest level in the country and we are delighted to bring his experience into the setup.”

Taking to social media to confirm his retirement in an emotional post, Allan wrote on X: “As I step away from playing the game I love , I want to take a moment to reflect on my journey. From the time I was a kid, it was my dream to play in front of a full stadium, wearing my name on the back of my shirt. The feeling, the adrenaline, the connection with fans—nothing compares to that feeling.

“I owe immense gratitude to my family. Your unwavering support throughout my battle with diabetes has been my anchor. You took me to training week in week out, fostering my passion and perseverance on and off the field. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and fans for making my dream a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not just an end, but a chapter filled with cherished memories. I’m excited to embark on new adventures in media and coaching. This next chapter will allow me to share my experiences, inspire others, and continue my passion for the game. Thank you.”