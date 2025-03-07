Celtic are aiming to secure their place in the Scottish Cup semi-final

Runaway Premiership leaders Celtic host a resurgent Hibs side in the Scottish Cup quarter-final as they aim to take another step towards securing a domestic treble under Brendan Rodgers this season.

The Hoops have been the standout team in Scottish football with 24 victories, two draws and two defeats across 29 league matches this season. They have scored a staggering 87 goals this term and boast the best defence in the league this season after conceding just 17 times throughout the campaign.

Rodgers' side are a seemingly insurmountable 16 points ahead of second place Rangers and have already beaten their bitter rivals to the first piece of silverware this season after reigning supreme in Hampden on penalties in an epic League Cup final.

Celtic won a double treble during Rodgers’ first tenure at the club between 2016 and 2019 - and now the Northern Irishman has high hopes of achieving the feat once again.

The high-flying Bhoys go into the Hibs game full of confidence and are yet to lose a single domestic game in front of their own supporters this term. However, they will be wary of the threat posed by an Hibs team that beat them in the capital last month.

Ahead of an intriguing Scottish Cup encounter, we take a look at all the key TV details and how fans can keep up to date with all of the action.

When is Celtic vs Hibs?

League leaders Celtic face third placed Hibs this Sunday on 9 March. Kick-off is at 3pm. The match will be played at Parkhead, where the Hoops remain unbeaten this term with a formidable defensive record after conceding just two goals.

Celtic have clinched victories in four of their last five meetings with the Cabbage, with three of those coming this season. The Hoops secured a 2-0 victory at Easter Road in August and also eliminated the capital side from the League Cup with a comfortable 3-1 win in the same month. Celtic secured an impressive 3-0 home victory over David Gray’s men in the league at the start of December, but came unstuck in Edinburgh when they were beaten 2-1, in a defeat which rubbed further salt into the wounds of fans after a heartbreaking Champions League exit against German giants Bayern Munich. Overall, Celtic have faced Hibs 25 times in the Scottish Cup, winning 15, drawing five and losing three.

How to watch Celtic vs Hibs and referee appointment

Premier Sports are showing the match live on their Premier Sports 1 channel. While viewers can also stream the match by downloading the Premier Sports Player on their mobile phone, tablet or another electronic device.

Nick Walsh has been appointed referee and he is assisted by Frank Connor and Colin Drummond. Meanwhile, VAR duties will be carried out by Kevin Clancy with the assistance of Andrew McWilliam as confirmed by our sister outlet the Edinburgh Evening News.