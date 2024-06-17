Celtic hit transfer stumbling block in pursuit of £5m star with potential to unlock 'unstoppable' trait
Celtic have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit to land Adam Idah.
Norwich City loaned the Irishman out to the Premiership champions in January, with the move initially criticised. But key goals in the title race and a Scottish Cup winner later, the Republic of Ireland international had silenced his critics.
Boss Brendan Rodgers would love to do a deal to bring him back to Parkhead, with a reported fee of £5m the minimum it will reportedly take to sign Idah permanently. David Wagner has been sacked as Norwich City head coach, and Football Scotland claim successor Johannes Hoff Thoru “wants to run the rule over the Irishman before sanctioning any potential move.”
That would delay how quickly Rodgers could integrate him back into the team. Ex-Celtic star Craig Beattie says Idah has a trait that can make him feel ‘unstoppable’ as the Hoops pursuit continues. He said: "From the very outset, Idah's got everything going for him. He's a great size. He's quick, lean. He can hold it up and he ticks a lot of boxes.
“You saw the goal in the Scottish Cup final, he got the scrappy one and tapped it in. As a centre forward, those are the best ones to score, the scrappy ones when you're in the right place.
"Guys like Kevin Phillips scored a few hundred of them in their career and that's not a criticism in any way. Once you are scoring them, the ones from the edge of the box are a bonus. When you are scoring the tap-ins regularly, you just feel unstoppable."
