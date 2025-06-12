Celtic target former Hibs full-back who has just won Serie A promotion for Kieran Tierney back-up role.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is wasting no time in further strengthening his left-back options ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season despite securing the return of Kieran Tierney.

The Hoops hero signed a pre-contract with the Parkhead club back in January, ending his time at Premier League giants Arsenal, but his move wasn’t confirmed until earlier this week. And now, soon after, another Scottish full-back has been linked with Celtic. A deal would need to be thrashed out with Doig contracted for another three years.

Doig could be on Celtic’s radar after helping club return to Serie A

Former Hibs ace Josh Doig has just finished an excellent season at Italian club Sassuolo by making his Scotland debut after helping the Serie B side return to the top flight as second tier champions. He’s made nearly 50 appearances for his current club and previously played for Hellas Verona, also in Italy. Reports there also have linked Doig with Juventus.

Greg Taylor is set to depart the Hoops for PAOK and reports have linked Doig with a move back home. 67 Hail Hail says that the ex-Easter Road youngster is keen to play under Rodgers. Speaking previously to that title, Doig revealed that potential interest from Celtic was “flattering”.

Doig: Idea of interest from Celtic and Rangers was flattering

“Because of my first transfer window I let it get to my head. I was 18 and was thinking, ‘My God, this is amazing’,” he said last year. “Was (Celtic speculation) flattering? 100 percent. They’re massive teams. Growing up, Celtic or Rangers it’s the two biggest teams you could play for in Scotland. But for me, I feel like I’ve just got out of Scotland. I feel like I’m just newly away from all that.

“So even if I went back there, I’d be back in my house, be back with mum and dad. I’ve just got out and I’m broadening my horizons. Obviously I’m not saying that going to Rangers or Celtic would be a bad thing, but it’s just like I’ve got away from it.”

Doig made his Scotland debut for Steve Clark’s top team on Monday after coming on as a substitute during the 4-0 friendly win against Liechtenstein. Hearts ace James Penrice has also reportedly been scouted by the Scottish Premiership champions as they continue to look at left-backs.