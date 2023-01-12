The Glasgow sides are heading to Hampden Park this weekend to take on Kilmarnock and Aberdeen respectively in the Scottish League Cup semi finals.

The January transfer window has been open for 12 days now and several Scottish Premiership clubs have already been active, bringing in multiple new faces.

Celtic have been one of those clubs with Ange Postecoglou’s side completing deals for Alistair Johnston, Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata while Michael Beale is yet to make his first signing as Rangers boss. The Glasgow sides are heading to Hampden Park this weekend to take on Kilmarnock and Aberdeen respectively in the Scottish League Cup semi finals. Away from the action on the pitch, here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories making headlines on Thursday, January 12:

Celtic hope ‘bumper’ sell on clause will clinch deal for South Korean striker

Celtic are bidding to add another Asian superstar to their ranks as the track South Korean forward Cho Gue-Sung, who featured for his country at the World Cup finals in Qatar. However, the Hoops face competition from an MLS side to land the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors player.

According to a report from the Daily Express, which references information from Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Celtic have offered €3m (£2.6m) up front which is less than half of the €5m (£4.4m) that MLS club Minnesota United are willing to pay. Although the American side’s offer will provide more cash up front, Celtic are said to be prepared to offer a ‘bumper’ sell-on clause which could make their bid far more enticing.

The report claims that Celtic have also offered half of any future sale of the player up to a cap of €6m. It is also claimed that the South Korean could be a potential replacement for current Hoops forward Giorgos Giakoumakis whose future in Glasgow is said to be ‘increasingly doubtful’.

Blackburn Rovers have bid rejected for Rangers transfer target

Per The Scottish Sun, EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers have had a bid rejected by league rivals Norwich City for midfielder Todd Cantwell - who has been heavily linked with a move to Rangers in this transfer window. The Canaries are said to be ‘willing to listen to offers’ but the reported fee of £1.5m offered by Rovers is apparently below the fee they are looking for.

