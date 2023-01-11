The striker has gained plenty of admirers following his impressive World Cup displays

Celtic are reportedly hoping a massive 50 per cent sell-on clause in their pursuit to land South Korean international Cho Gue-sung will be enough to convince his parent club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to finalise a deal.

The Scottish champions face stiff competition from ambitious Major Soccer League side Minnesota United to sign the World Cup star, with the American club having offered nearly twice as much in terms of a transfer fee.

Advertisement

GlasgowWorld confirmed earlier this week the Hoops had submitted a bid in the region of £3million for the striker and were in talks with sporting director and former Manchester United icon Park Ji-Sung in London.

Gue-sung Cho has impressed in the World Cup for South Korea and is reportedly interesting Celtic. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Parkhead club offered €3m (£2.7m) up front, which is less than the €5m (£4.4m) with 30 per cent of all further sales that Minnesota have put on the table. However, the Hoops are prepared to agree to half of any future sale up to a cap of €6m, which they hope can swing the momentum in their favour.

With Greek frontman Giorgos Giakoumakis expected to leave this month after negotiations over a new contract broke down, Gue-sung has been identified as the man to replace him after an impressive showing at the World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glasgow rivals Rangers are also understood to be monitoring the situation, while Bundesliga outfit FSV Mainz tabled an offer in the region of £2.7m but the asking fee appears to be a major stumbling block for the German club.

Minnesota boss Adrian Heath has spoken out about his side’s battle for Gue-Sung, insisting he is confident they will prevail despite the player favouring a move to Europe. He stated: “I’d be lying if he wasn’t of interest. The way he played in the World Cup showed everybody.

“But we’ll have to wait and see. There has been some dialogue there - along with two or three other players a well.”

Discussions will continue between the respective clubs over the coming days as the bidding war gathers pace.