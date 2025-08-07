Hoops given huge transfer boost as prospect’s Liverpool career ‘could be over’

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Celtic begin their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign, Brendan Rodgers clearly isn’t done yet in terms of transfer movement for the East End side. Rodgers recently added Jahmai Simpson-Pusey to his list of arrivals as the 19-year old centre back signs on loan from Man City.

Celtic won the first match of their league campaign 1-0 against St Mirren through a late Luke McCowan winner. Although the margin of victory wasn’t huge, this didn’t reflect the play on the park, as it was onslaught of attacks from The Hoops for the full ninety minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are still some areas of the pitch which Rodgers feels he needs to strengthen, one of which is the holding midfielder role, where The Hoops don’t have a natural stand in for Callum McGregor. However, with a 20-year old Liverpool prospect looking like he’s headed for the exit door at Anfield, Rodgers may well have just found his man.

Stefan Bajcetic Liverpool career ‘could be over’

According to Football Insider, Stefan Bajcetic’s Liverpool career ‘could be over’ as The Reds boss, Arne Slot favours youngster Trey Nyoni after a strong pre-season. Nyoni’s performances over the summer have caught the eye of his manager as he could be moving to the first team, and in turn, pushing Bajcetic to the side.

Bajcetic broke through into the Liverpool side under Jurgen Klopp in the 2022/23 season, however injury issues meant the Spaniard lost his place the following season. The young midfielder has had loan spells at Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas over the past season but has had further struggles with injury since then.

As Nyoni breaks through ‘Bajcetic nears exit’ which could be good news for Celtic as Brendan Rodgers has expressed interest in the young midfielder. The Hoops will be hoping that Bajcetic could be a long term potential replacement for Callum McGregor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic target technically gifted young player

When Bajcetic did get a run of games for Liverpool, he was praised for his calmness on the ball and ability to get out of tight situations. It was for this reason that Klopp started him against Real Madrid, in the round of 16 of a Champions League match, where the youngster didn’t look out of place.

Bajcetic came through the youth system at Celta Vigo where he spent seven years, before joining Liverpool’s academy in 2020. The youngster is also an ever-present in the Spain under-21 side.

With a lot of Celtic fans crying out for more arrivals this window, Bajcetic seems like a no-brainer at this stage in the window, and with the him falling out of favour at Liverpool, Celtic may just have timed this deal to perfection. But with the injury record Bajcetic has, will Brendan Rodgers be willing to take the risk?