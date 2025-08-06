The Celtic great has been weighing up recruitment so far this summer at Parkhead.

Martin O’Neill reckons the Celtic board do share manager Brendan Rodgers’ ambition for the club, amid some early season criticisms.

Rodgers sparked debate ahead of the opening day Premiership win vs St Mirren when he said that “If it’s just something to maintain, I’m not the manager of Celtic.” He is out of contract at the end of this season and no new deal has been agreed, amid criticisms of recruitment in the summer window so far, with Champions League play-off battles to come.

O’Neill knows all about dealing with the boardroom at Celtic, with major shareholder Dermot Desmond still at the club during his run as manager between 2000-2005. He has lifted the lid on those conversations at the time and what Desmond tells those in charge of the team, as he backed ambitions of progress to be mutual.

Martin O’Neill verdict on Celtic signings

He said when asked about his conversations in situations like this with Desmond and the board: “I don't think that this is anything really new. It's not as if Brendan's just arriving at the football club for his first season. He knows, and the board will know, this is it. There has to be mutual ambition at the football club, and I'm quite sure it's there. I'm very hopeful that things will happen.

“This is not to sound sycophantic, but eventually my conversation with Dermot way back at that time was that if we could afford something or support a player, he'll do everything in his power to try and get him in at the football club and so that's it. I'm sure that Brendan has outlined a number of people they would like at the football club. I know these days now you have choice A, choice B, choice C. I never really thought that.

“I looked at it like that. I used to think, well, if I don't get choice A, then what's the point in having B? That was my view, which was always good news for the board because I didn't get A, and then I didn't get B either! Overall, I think it's a mutual ambition, and I think that those conversations that you're asking me about, I think that Brendan will, I'm sure, will already have had them.”

‘Electric’ Parkhead backed to return

The former Hoops boss was then asked about a lack of electricity in the stands against St Mirren, and reckons that excitement will return at Celtic in time. O’Neill added: “I think it's just the opening day, the unfurling of the flag, that type of stuff, and you get up for the game and then after 15 or 20 minutes maybe something's not happening in the park and it can go flat.

“It's not up to the crowd, it's up to the players to get that atmosphere going. So no, the late win if I'm Brendan, I'm thinking I'm delighted, I'm absolutely delighted. Across the road the day before they've dropped points, we've won the game, we're a couple of points ahead. I know it's an opening game and can play much, much better.

“Flat atmospheres at Celtic, it can happen and it's happened in my time as well too. So no, I think it's maybe the fans' concern about trying to get the team a few more players in and the quicker the better.”

