Nicholas fears the Reds domestic struggles could spell danger for the Parkhead club.

Charlie Nicholas believes Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is destined to manage one of the top English Premier League clubs - but insists it won’t be Leeds United amid links to the vacant Elland Road job.

The West Yorkshire club have began their search for a new manager following the shock decision to relieve Jesse Marsch of his duties yesterday after a run of seven games without a win and sitting 17th in the table.

It has been reported by Sky Sports that Postecoglou is under consideration by Leeds after he was installed as one of the bookmakers favourites for the role alongside the likes of West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Rafa Benitez.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been linked with the Leeds United job. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Postecoglou’s short-term success with Celtic has been closely monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, which led to him being linked with vacancies at Brighton, Wolves and most recently Chelsea.

The Australian’s No.2 Harry Kewell is also a former Leeds fan favourite but Hoops icon Nicholas reckons Postecoglou will only be tempted down south if a club like Liverpool come calling.

With Jurgen Klopp under growing pressure following another heavy defeat to Wolves on Saturday, leaving the club down in tenth place, Nicholas insists Postecoglou would be the perfect fit at Anfield.

Writing in his Daily Express column, Nicholas said: “I hate to say this, but Ange Postecoglou would be an ideal fit for Liverpool. I just hope current incumbent Jurgen Klopp doesn’t leave the manager’s post any time soon.

“The Reds have struggled badly this season. They’re out of both domestic cups and languish 10th in the English Premier League table, a mammoth 21 points behind leaders Arsenal.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“Their last remaining hope of salvaging silverware is the Champions League, where they face a daunting last-16 clash with holders Real Madrid I know the Liverpool fans don’t want Klopp to go, but what if he decides he’s had enough?

“I’d be shocked if the German left before the end of the season - but there could change in the summer or if the club is bought over. I would be concerned about the impact managerial change there could have on Celtic.

“Would Liverpool come calling for Postecoglou? Put it this way, it would be a bigger surprise if the Aussie was not considered by the Anfield board. Could Postecoglou for Liverpool become reality? The 57-year-old will have ambitions as well after successful club stints in Australia, Japan as well as with the Socceroos national team.

“I know Postecoglou is building something special at Celtic, but I do think Liverpool - the team he supported growing up - would have too great a pull for him. If they were to search for a new manager then surely Postecoglou would have to come into the equation.”

