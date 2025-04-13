Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s how we rated the Rangers player in a dramatic end to the match at Pittodrie.

Rangers salvaged a 2-2 draw at Aberdeen with 10 men to keep Celtic’s title party champagne on ice for now.

Interim boss Barry Ferguson made nine changes to the side that drew with Athletic Bilbao midweek, with eyes firmly fixed on the second leg of that Europa League quarter final clash. What followed as a consequence was a performance abject of any life or desire.

Leighton Clarkson fired Aberdeen ahead with a brilliant free kick but they were ahead in performance levels anyway. Ross McCausland dived into a slide tackle while on a booking to earn a red card and then Pape Habe Gueye punished terrible defending to make it a two goal lead before the break.

Hamza Igamane halved the deficit but Aberdeen soon started to take control of the game. It was a game that showed how thin the depths of this Ibrox squad really are ahead of a massive summer amid possible 49ers investment from the US. Somehow, to some up their bonkers season, Ianis Hagi curled home a stunner to salvage a point and stop Celtic winning the league mathematically, for now, holding a 15 point lead with five games to go. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players, including five brutal displays of three and under from the starting team.

Liam Kelly - 5/10

Got a hand to the free kick but couldn’t keep it out. Not overly troubled outside that.

Rafael Fernandes - 2/10

A rare start but lasted just over a quarter of the game. Hasn’t made an impact in the second half of the season.

Robin Propper - 3/10

Sent off on Thursday and for the second goal here, he is standing staring at Gueye as he slotted home. One of the more experienced starters but didn’t show it. Bailed out by teammates.

Clinton Nsiala - 5/10

Restored to the starting XI but didn’t progress play out from the back brilliantly. Gueye’s goal comes down the left. Recovered in second half.

Ross McCausland - 2/10

Looking uncomfortable playing right-wing-back. Second booking was just something that did not need to happen.

Connor Barron - 6/10

Handed captain’s armband on return to former club where he was met with fierce booing. Didn’t do a lot to silence the critics in the home end but had to stand tall to help team to a point.

Nedim Bajrami - 4/10

Unsure of what it is the Albanian international does in this team. Doesn’t offer much attacking threat and doesn’t do a lot going back the way. Did improve in the second half but has to be more consistent. Subbed just as he was coming onto a game.

Oscar Cortes - 2/10

Rare start amid injury woes. Club have an obligation to buy Cortes but that may be viewed as a mishap, looking at sea at times in the first half before being hooked at the break.

Danilo - 2/10

Another who came in with plenty of transfer hype but injuries have totally derailed his progress. Way off the pace in the first half and hooked at the break.

Findlay Curtis - 4/10

Will benefit from starting at senior level but a tough afternoon on the left. Totally beat for the second Dons goal.

Hamza Igamane - 7/10

Passive in the first half and exploded into life early in the second. Looks a bit low on confidence but clearly has talent.

James Tavernier - 6/10

Captain came on for Fernandes. Calmed things down in a defensive sense in the second half.

Jefte - 5/10

Calmed things down on the left hand side. Not much attacking threat but not game for that.

Mohamed Diomande - 6/10

Provided a bit more energy in midfield. Forced into covering a bit more ground with a man light. Did his bit to get a point.

Was anonymous and then curled home a brilliant goal. All that matters.

Came on and didn’t do a lot in attack, striking the post. Almost coughed up a third Dons goal.