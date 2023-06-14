A look back at the 21 European matches the Northern Irishman oversaw during his first spell as Celtic manager.

Celtic will embark on another UEFA Champions League campaign next season and Brendan Rodgers is expected to be the main man in the dugout once again.

The Hoops are now in ‘advanced’ talks to bring the Northern Irishman back to Parkhead for a second stint, with a deal reportedly close to completition.

According to Sky Sports, the 50-year-old former Liverpool and Leicester City boss has been offered a package that is in ‘excess of his previous contract’, which would ensure he becomes the highest-paid manager in the club’s history.

Rodgers held initial talks with club representatives in Mallorca over the weekend and further discussions with Celtic owner Dermot Desmond are taking place today, with an agreement likely to be struck between the two parties.

It is claimed the double treble-winning gaffer will be given significant financial backing by the Hoops board in the transfer market to help him deliver continued domestic success and compete in the Champions League - a competition Rodgers has gained plenty of experience in during his successful first spell.

With that in mind, we thought it would be a good time to look back on the 21 European matches Rodgers oversaw as Celtic manager. The journey started against Gibraltar minnows Lincoln Red Imps in July 2016 and ended against La Liga side Valencia in February 2019.

1 . Celtic in Europe: 21 Brendan Rodgers games assessed

2 . Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) - Champions League 2nd qualifying round Won 3–0 (H) Won 0-1 (A)

3 . Astana (Kazakhstan) - Champions League 3rd qualifying round Won 2-1 (H) Drew 1-1 (A)

4 . Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel) - Champions League Play-off round Won 5-2 (H) Lost 0-2 (A)