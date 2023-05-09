All the key information you need for next season’s Europe’s elite club competition.

Celtic confirmed their status as champions of Scotland on Sunday to ensure Ange Postecoglou’s side earn direct entry into next season’s UEFA Champions League and a guaranteed place in the group stage of Europe’s elite club competition.

The Hoops, who wrapped up a second Premiership title in a row under the Australian after a 2-0 win over Hearts on Sunday, will have a trophy presentation to look forward to on May 27 before the chance to clinch a domestic Treble during the Scottish Cup final against Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on June 3.

Top tier European football will mean Celtic will play at least six games in the Champions League. Last season’s campaign alongside Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk ended in a disappointing bottom place finish in the four-team section, claiming just two points from a possible 18.

Celtic will return to the Champions League group stages. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

However, with that experience behind them, the Parkhead club will be aiming to make further strides in next season’s tournament. Here, we provide all the key information ahead of the 2023/24 Champions League campaign:

Which teams have qualified so far?

Several leagues across Europe are set to reach a conclusion over the coming weeks and more teams will be confirmed as the tournament continues to take shape.

The teams to have officially qualified so far include:

Manchester City (England, Premier League)

Arsenal (England, Premier League)

Bayern Munich (Germany, Bundesliga)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany, Bundesliga)

Barcelona (Spain, La Liga)

Napoli (Italy, Serie A)

Celtic (Scotland, Premiership)

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia, SuperLiga)

Who else is likely to qualify?

Pot 1 could include the likes of PSG, Benfica and Sevilla*.

Pot 2 could feature clubs such as Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Liverpool or Manchester United.

Pot 3 is where things become a bit more complicated in terms of which teams finish where in Pot 1 and Pot 2. As things stand, teams including Feyenoord, Lazio, RB Salzburg, RB Leipzig, Dinamo Zagreb* and Rangers* (if they qualify).

Pot 4 are teams that Celtic will NOT face but should Rangers qualify, Michael Beale’s side could potentially face Newcastle United, Lenz, Real Sociedad, Union Berlin, Galatasaray*, BSC Young Boys* and FC Copenhagen*.

Which pot will Celtic be in?

UEFA Champions League trophy (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scottish champions have a co-efficient points rating of 31.000 and are likely to be in Pot 4 if qualification leads the seeded team to progress.

For Celtic to move into Pot 3, they will need the qualifying rounds to produce a number of shock results. Rangers have a co-efficient rating of 50.000 and could find themselves in Pot 3, but they will need to navigate two rounds of qualifiers as they did last season.

Teams from the same country cannot be drawn together, ruling out a Champions League Old Firm derby.

When is the Group Stage draw?

Celtic will discover their group stage opponents on Thursday, August 31 when the draw will be made after the qualifiers, which run from the end of June to the end of August are complete.

What are the key fixture dates?

Last season the six group stage fixtures were condensed due to the stage of the winter World Cup in Qatar. Next season they will be held between September and December:

Matchday 1 - September 19/20

Matchday 2 - October 3/4

Matchday 3 - October 24/25

Matchday 4 - November 7/8

Matchday 5 - November 28/29

Matchday 6 - December 12/13

How much money can Celtic earn?

It was predicted the club earned an estimated £25.4million from participating in the tournament this season. That figure would increase if they manage to pick up more points and progress to the knockout stages.

Reaction to Celtic’s qualification

Kyogo Furuhashi takes the acclaim of the Celtic support after scoring against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Tom Boyd

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd is looking forward to seeing how Ange Postecoglou’s team evolves next season, insisting the lure of guaranteed group stage football is likely to attract a higher calibre of player to Glasgow’s East End.

Speaking to Celtic TV, he said: “We’re the benchmark now, aren’t we? That’s what you talk about. Can you handle this season? Can you handle the pressure of being favourites that sometimes falls flat on its face when you get to the top, the pinnacle, and everyone wants to beat you?

“It shows the level this manager has got the team playing at. We can go through that, we can see it through - and we’ve actually got better this season. The task for next season will be even harder. Will it be this set of players? What helps us attract maybe a better quality of player is that we’re not guaranteed Champions League.

“That could help bring a better quality of player in and could maybe affect your budget and what you’re doing. Hopefully, whoever the manager wants to address and bring to the club, you would hope that guaranteed Champions League football would entice these players.”

John Hartson

Ex-Hoops striker John Hartson reckons Ange Postecoglou will be able to strengthen his squad in an attempt to make a better impact in the Champions League.

He told Sky Sports: “Celtic will want to get stronger. They go straight into the Champions League group stages for winning the league outright. They’re looking for a treble and they’ve got a Scottish Cup final still to come in which they’ll be strong favourites.

“Ange Postecoglou has done a remarkable job while he’s been at the club, potentially winning the treble this year after winning a double last season. His recruitment has been outstanding, the way the players have gone about it and the style in terms of only playing one way on the front foot.

“When they lose it they get the ball back as quick as they can and push their full-backs forward. It’s the Celtic way and I can’t praise Ange enough in terms of the job that he’s done. To go into the Champions League again, that will be another challenge for him. Yes, winning domestically is great but the next challenge is to go and compete at the highest level.

“I think he will want to take Celtic out of the group stages into the knockout rounds, but to do that the club will back him and give him more funds.”

