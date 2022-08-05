The system will be officially introduced at the UEFA Super Cup in Finland next week.

Celtic will be among a number of clubs using the new semi-automated offside technology in this season’s Champions League group stages - along with Rangers if they qualify.

The system, which has already been approved by governing body FIFA for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, will be operated by specalised cameras which are able to track 29 different body points per player.

A total of 188 tests have been performed since 2020, including all matches throughout Euro 2022 and in last season’s Champions League.

Celtic, and potentially Rangers, will be among clubs using the new semi-automated offside system in the Champions League. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

It will officially be introduced for the first time during the UEFA Super Cup meeting between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt next week before being rolled out in this season’s Champions League.

English referee Michael Oliver has been placed in charge of the showpiece match at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland on Wednesday, August 10.

UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti said in a statement: “UEFA is constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve the game and support the work of the referees.

“This innovative system will allow VAR teams to determine offside situations quickly and more accurately, enhancing the decisions.”

Celtic guaranteed direct qualifcation for the group stages courtesy of winning the Scottish Premiership title last term and they will discover their three opponents when the draw takes place later this month.

Rangers will hope to join their city rivals but they face an uphill battle to do so after losing 2-0 to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of their third round qualifier.