He counts Celtic and Southampton amongst former clubs with his Sheffield Wednesday future in doubt

Sheffield Wednesday have conceded that a Celtic Invincible could be left open to a hotly contested signing race this summer.

Stuart Armstrong signed for the Owls on a short term deal in the winter window after time at Vancouver Whitecaps. The Scotland international was at Celtic between 2015 and 2018, fondly remembered for his role in the club winning an Invincible Treble during Brendan Rodgers’ first stint in charge.

According to The Star, Armstrong ‘could leave’ the English Championship side come his contract expiry. He has “suffered fitness and injury frustration since his arrival but has put in performances of huge quality in his short time with the club” according to the report.

Sheffield Wednesday verdict on ex Celtic star

Boss Danny Rohl said a transfer tug of war could play out. He said: “These are all decisions we must come to as a club. This is what I mean, everybody wants to have a clear picture of where we are going, who is here and who is not here. These are all decisions that we will have to take as a club moving on.

“I will not go too much into details. When he arrived he had no pre-season and it was maybe a bit difficult, but you see now how much quality he has in moments and it is maybe a shame the season is nearly over. It is a decision for both sides. Stuey took this to help the club and I knew what I could get from him when he is fully fit.

“He had ups and downs, a break, a small injury which took some rhythm. Now he is getting better and it is part now heading into the break, what to do with certain players. You can offer him something but I can also imagine Stuey will get some options from other clubs and these are the decisions we have to make as a club.”

Why Celtic hero made move

Armstrong told the Yorkshire Post in February of his move: "I guess I've sort of been ingrained in my perception of football. From a young age I used to watch Aberdeen, and my grandparents lived in Yorkshire so we went to watch Leeds United. That was my perception of football, what I loved and dreamt of.

"When you've been in it a long time you lose a little bit of perspective. To say I grew tired of it is a bit extreme but the desire for something new prompted the Vancouver move (at the end of last season). It was an amazing place to be, a completely different but wonderful experience. But I did miss what I'd been used to. You can see things clearer when you come away.

“I'd never been before but the boys who had were talking about the atmosphere, the old charm of the stadium, the noise. It didn't disappoint. Being on the bench, hearing the singing and just having that feeling back again, it's a pretty special place to be. I love that old football charm, there's not many stadiums left of that ilk. I kept an eye on all things (British football). But the time difference is a tough one. You'd wake up and the games would nearly be done so you'd need to be on it with your timings.

“(Major League Soccer) was a lot more physical than I thought it would be, a very intense league, a lot of running, a lot of travelling. I guess I just missed that feeling around the game but I still was a little bit sad about leaving."