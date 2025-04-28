Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest news surrounding Rangers and Celtic as the Premiership season nears an end

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The league campaign is winding now for both Rangers and Celtic as we hurtle towards May.

It’s Premiership glory again for the Hoops who wrapped up a fourth crown on the bounce away at Dundee United. They are now all eyes on a Treble they’ll have the chance to claim in the Scottish Cup final vs Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers are out of Europe and they are looking forward to a summer rebuild, which could be with new owners if a takeover by 49ers Enterprises is completed. They drew 2-2 with St Mirren on Saturday in a game that meant little for their season at large. Here is some of the latest headlines regarding both clubs.

Former Celtic scout set for Everton

A talent spotter formerly of Celtic looks bound for a third spell at Everton as he reunites with David Moyes at the Merseyside club. Michael Doherty was first team international and UK scout for the Hoops between 2017-2022, having started as head of academy recruitment at Everton and then returning to the club as 17-21 international and UK scout. Doherty was an international senior scout with Chelsea and turned head of recruitment at Sunderland while Moyes was in charge at the Black Cats. He is now with Atalanta in Serie A as their senior scout in the UK, with Alan Nixon stating: “The Scot has brought back old scouting sidekick Mick Doherty from Italian side Atalanta to be a major talent spotter.”

Rangers future poser

Robbie Fraser has been talking his future at Rangers amid takeover chat and a new permanent boss that will follow interim gaffer Barry Ferguson’s reign. He is currently challenging for the Championship title with Livingston. The left-back says there’s an exciting or daunting way to look at the Ibrox revolution.

Fraser told the Rangers Review: “For so long, I've just known Rangers and I love the environment at Rangers. I love the people there. It feels so good every day. Growing up as a Rangers supporter and going to the games and then actually playing for the team, training with the team and being involved and representing the club is brilliant. It was a shock that first day, that first few days. I just felt it was really important for me and at my stage to go and try and get some vital experience to try and take back to Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've watched every game. I've been to a good few of the games, especially at the start. It's been a bit more difficult with the congested fixtures of late. I've certainly watched all the games and kept in contact with a few of the boys. I've been in and about seeing some of the coaches and that to try and get feedback. Taking a step back and just watching from afar, I'm willing the boys on so much. Unfortunately at times it's maybe not went their way but I know the group work so hard every day. I know the training is through the roof and unfortunately it's just not worked on the pitch. But that can happen in football.

“First and foremost, I feel I just need to focus on the next few weeks ahead. We’ve still got a chance of winning the league and if not we will focus on the play-offs. So I've just got to get my mind and body ready for that. When that does end, I'll be going in to Rangers. I'll enjoy my holiday and I'll be making sure I'm ready to go. I'll be working hard as ever over the summer to make sure I'm ready to go. Going in as fit as I can and as ready as I can.

“I'll just try and get a good pre-season in with the club and see what their approach is with me. If I went in at the right time and there was a change and those new eyes then I would love to impress. It could be seen as an exciting time, but it can also be seen as a daunting time for a player. There's loads of different people coming in and new changes and you don't really know what's going to happen. It's just about trying to stay focused on my task of trying to be the best I can be and hopefully I can impress.”