Earlier this year, the Celtic FC Foundation donated £10,000 to the Scottish Refugee Council to assist their work with Ukrainian refugees.

Celtic have confirmed they will welcome hundreds of Ukrainian refugees to Parkhead in a heartwarming gesture ahead of their Champions League encounter with Shakhtar Donetsk this evening.

The Parkhead club have donated several hundred tickets to people who are currently settling in Glasgow following the ongoing conflict in their homeland.

An estimated 6.6 million Ukrainians were forced to leave their country in April after Russia’s invasion and it is believed 11,000 of those have been seeking refuge in Scotland. The footballing world has rallied together in support of Ukraine and have helped to integrate those affected into the community around them.

Shakhtar Donetsk players train at Celtic Park ahead of Tuesday's Champions League showdown. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ahead of their penultimate group stage clash, the Hoops squad and their Ukrainian opponents will walk out of the tunnel at Celtic Park alongside a number of children who have been selected to be matchday mascots.

The Scottish champions have been actively working with refugees from all walks of life in Scotland for several years and the latest gesture follows a £10,000 donation made by the Celtic FC Foundation earlier this year to the Scottish Refugee Council to assist their work with Ukrainian refugees in Scotland.

The Hoops have already announced a specific project, that begins this week, which will offer additional support to Ukrainian families who seek safety, access to shelter, food and clothing and help aide their mental health, phyiscal wellbeing and social integration. All of these services will be on offer within Celtic Park

Tony Hamilton, Chief Executive of the Celtic Foundation, said: “Helping displaced people coming to Scotland with food, clothing and shelter is completely in line with our own values. We have been pleased to be in a position to do that in connection with the Scottish Refugee Council and also to build on this by delivering our own project at Celtic Park for those Ukrainian people in the city who need further support.

Young Dynamo Kiev fans pose with a Ukrainian flag prior to the UEFA Europa League Group B football match between Dynamo Kyiv and Stade Rennais FC in Krakow, Poland

“There are already many such people in our communities and it’s important for us that we maintain a strong level of support where we can. Our sincere thanks to everyone who has contributed to the work that we’re doing in Scotland and across the world as we seek to make a positive difference to the lives of so many who face such huge challenges.

“We look forward to welcoming our Ukrainian guests to Celtic Park on Tuesday night and hope they feel at home at Celtic Park.”

If you would like more information on Celtic FC Foundation projects, please contact [email protected]