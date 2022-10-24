The Hoops must defeat the Ukrainian champions to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

Celtic welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to Parkhead in their penultimate UEFA Champions League group stage match knowing a victory is required to keep their faint hopes of finishing second in Group F alive.

The Scottish champions sit bottom of the section after claiming just one point from four matches and Ange Postecoglou’s side will hope to take care of business on home soil and hope that second-placed RB Leipzig lose to Real Madrid to remain in the hunt for qualifcation.

The Hoops come into this game on the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday as they extended their lead at the top of the table to four points after Rangers dropped points at home to Livingston.

Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou attends a press conference at Celtic Park in Glasgow on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Group F football match against Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic have once again demonstrated their attacking qualities in recent weeks, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions in their last three matches as their domestic dominance continues. However, their European form doesn’t make for great reading, despite some encouraging performances.

A 1-1 draw away to Shakthar in Warsaw on matchday two is the only point Celtic have to show for their endeavour in the competition so far and they must beat the Ukrainian outfit to stand any chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Advertisement

Should they manage to do so, it would be the Parkhead club’s first success at home in the Champions League since the 2013/14 campaign against Ajax.

Shakhtar were granted a free weekend domestically to allow for extra preparation time ahead of their trip to Glasgow and they took the opportunity to train at their base in Vynnysky before flying to Scotland.

They currently sit second in the Ukrainian Premier League behind leaders Dnipro-1 having gained 19 points from their opening seven fixtures.

An impressive 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig on matchday one and a 1-1 draw against holders Real Madrid on matchday four underlines the scale of the task Celtic face against Igor Jovicevic’s side.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Advertisement

Who: Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk

What: UEFA Champions League - Group F (Matchday 5)

Where: Parkhead, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, October 25th – kick-off 8pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off. The match will also be available to live stream on the BT Sport app , which is free to download on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

Advertisement

A pay-per-view option will be available via CelticTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match.

How to sign up to BT Sport

BT Sport is available to customers with an existing BT package by the following options:

The “Big Sport” package, which teams BT Sport channels with Sky’s NOW Sport packages, is available for £41 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

BT’s standard “Sport” package, which includes BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and 4, is available for £16.99 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

Advertisement

There is also the cheaper BT Sport app, which allows all four BT Sport channels to be streamed on laptops, tablets and smartphones, for £16 per month (24 month contract).

What are the latest match odds?

CELTIC 4/5 | DRAW 14/5 | SHAKHTAR DONETSK 16/5

According to the bookmakers, Celtic are favourites to claim their first group stage victory on Matchday 5. Kyogo Furuhashi is 7/2 favourite to score first in the match, with Daizen Maeda available at 4/1. Giorgos Gikoumakis is priced at 9/2, with Mykhailo Mudryk the value bet at 20/1.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Advertisement

Dutch referee Serdar Gözübüyük has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the tie. He returns Glasgow for the third time in the space of a year after taking charge of Rangers’ Europa League win over Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox last season. He was also the fourth official for Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine in June.

Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk reacts during the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg football match between West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt

The 36-year-old will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Joost van Zuilen and Johan Balder, with Jeroen Manschot named as the fourth official. Dennis Higler is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk?

Ange Postecoglou has been boosted by the return of David Turnbull with the attacking midfield in contention to feature after a recent injury/illness absence.

Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt is also back in full training for the first time in over seven weeks after picking up a knee injury against Rangers in early September.

Advertisement

Influential winger Jota will play not part for a fifth consecutive match after the Portuguese ace trained alone and completed his rehabilitation at the club’s Lennoxtown base yesterday.

Carl Starfelt of Celtic is seen prior to the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against Ross County

This match will come too soon for the 23-year-old, but he could be available for selection ahead of Sunday’s Premiership matches with Livingston. Skipper Callum McGregor and defender Stephen Welsh remain sidelined through injury.

Shakhtar boss Igor Jovicevic could be without four players for the trip the Glasgow, with ex-Hoops winger Marian Shved rated a major doubt after missing the last three games with a thigh strain.

Shved has been an ever-present for the Ukrainians since his summer arrival from KV Mechelen but is not expected to recover in time to face his former club.

Yukhym Konoplya and Oleg Ocheretko trained separately from the rest of the squad yesterday, while Victor Kornienko misses out after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture.