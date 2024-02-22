Celtic and Rangers could be heading south.

Rangers and Celtic could be possible options to take on Sheffield Wednesday in a testimonial match this summer.

Pre-season plans are all underway, with Liam Palmer set to be honoured at Hillsborough after 14 years with the Owls. According to The Star, there is 'growing confidence' that a testimonial could finally take place for the man capped eight times by Scotland.

Palmer's representatives are working with Sheffield Wednesday to see if a game can be arranged in the run-up to next season, but the 32-year-old is currently out of contract come the summer, although he has stated his desire to remain in S6.

Celtic or Rangers could form part of those celebratory plans. It's claimed that in conversations with The Star, 'Palmer suggested a clash against either Celtic or Rangers would tick all the boxes - though he admitted it might well be a difficult fixture to organise logistically.'

He said: "We're just pulling everything together and committing things with the club. For now it's about looking ahead but not too far ahead if that makes sense, but these things take some planning.

"Things are going off in the background and I've had the green light from the club so it's just about when and where. In my mind we'd look for it to be a pre-season friendly, I'd like to get a big team with a big following to Hillsborough if possible.

"It's hard because I don't want it to feel like I'm retiring. I've got an awful lot left to give and I know it's my testimonial but I don't really want it to all be about me in a way. A pre-season game, coming out with my kids for a ripple and that would do me great. It is something that doesn't happen very often but it is something to be carefully organised and I'm sure when the time is right it will come together."