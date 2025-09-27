Johan Mjallby has discussed his Celtic career in a recent interview | Getty Images

Johan Mjallby established himself as a real hero at Celtic but still holds one real regret

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic defender Johan Mjallby has admitted that he still regrets leaving the club in the latter stages of his career.

Mjallby, who was capped 49 times for Sweden during an impressive 17-year playing career, joined Celtic in 1998. At the time he was 27-years-old and had made a name for himself in Sweden’s top division playing for AIK, winning two league titles and back-to-back domestic cups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined a team that had just ended Rangers nine-year domination over Scottish football, but had to settle for a silver medal in his first season after arriving in November.

How Johan Mjallby fared at Celtic

Johan Mjallby had to wait until his second season to get his hands on a trophy - forming part of the team which won the League Cup in 2000 under Kenny Dalglish. However, it wouldn’t be long before he’d form a fundamental part of one of the strongest teams of that era, winning three titles in four years under Martin O’Neil while also winning one more League Cup, two Scottish Cups and making it to a UEFA Cup final.

Mjallby was voted Swedish defender of the year in 2002 at a time when Olof Mellberg was shining for Aston Villa in the Premier League.However, it was just after that season that injury problems would begin to damage his career as he quickly began to play much fewer matches for the Hoops.

He left having made 186 appearances across all competitions in an impressive six-year period but has since expressed regret about his decision to test himself with Spain after joining Levante and the final two years of his career as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johan Mjallby regrets leaving Celtic

Johan Mjallby, who did eventually return to Parkhead to work as assistant to former teammate Neil Lennon, told the Herald that he should have called it quits at Celtic rather than prolonging his playing career. In a candid interview, he said: “The specialist was shocked when he saw that my knee was in such a bad state.“He warned me that I could only play at the same level for probably another 12 months.”

“After Seville, I had a really hard time moving. And if you slip below 80 per cent of your maximum then you are going to struggle at a club like Celtic. I should have stopped after Celtic and said, ‘nah, my body can’t do this anymore.’ But I just couldn’t accept that. That was really stupid of me.”

Mjallby played just three times for Levante, who were relegated from La Liga in his sole season. After that he moved back to Sweden with AIK where he had already become a legend but only made it onto the pitch just one more time before retiring in 2006. He’s since worked at Celtic and Bolton in coaching roles and has also tried his hand at management in Sweden with Västerås SK, Gefle IF and FC Stockholm Internazionale but has been away from the dugout since 2020.