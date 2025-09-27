The Celtic head coach has been looking ahead to their next Premiership match against Hibs.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of changes to how the club operate in the transfer market after a summer of woe.

Fans are set to protest against the board with 12 minutes of first half silence at Saturday’s Premiership clash with Hibs, amid disgruntlement with a range of factors, including slow transfer business. Recruitment has been lamented at Parkhead and it reared its head again when Adam Idah was sold on deadline day, with no recognised striker secured to replace him.

Kelechi Iheanacho was eventually secured as a free agent and some signings were also not made in time to compete in their Champions League play-off with Kairat Almaty in August, that they lost on penalties after drawing 0-0 over two legs. Rodgers has been asked ahead of the Hibs game if changes will be made for January’s transfer window so that similar dramas of the summer are avoided, and pointed to scouting as one area where slickness can be improved.

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic transfer business

He responded: “I really hope so. At this moment in time, for me, the scouting team know exactly what we're after and what we missed out on in the summer market. So again, a lot of work going on into that. It's a smaller window, of course, so you have to be slick, you have to be prepared and ready and look to get the business done as early as we possibly can. So I'd be hopeful that we could learn from that and hopefully close that out better in the January window.”

One player who has been left down in the dumps after the summer is Daizen Maeda. The attacker has struggled for form after believing he was on his way out of Celtic, only for that desire to disintegrate. Rodgers said: “I think that is part of the management process because you can't underestimate how difficult it's been for him.

“This is a guy who's given absolutely everything for this football club and even sometimes when you want to give your best, there's a subconscious thing that can obviously hold you back a little bit. What's important is, like I say to any player in this situation, it's so important that you don't get caught up in this sort of mentality of 'it's not fair' because when you get caught in that, it's a very dangerous territory and it's hard to move on from.

Daizen Maeda’s Celtic situation

“You have to really look forward, really do it for your teammates, do it for your family, do it for your supporters and then eventually you get confidence back and you start to get back to your normal self.

“He's been an incredible player for this club, and I'm pretty sure over these coming weeks he'll get back to the form that he's shown. I can only talk from my couple of years here, he's been absolutely sensational. So, he will get back to that, but it is always a challenge.

“It's not a light bulb, you just switch the flick on and off. This game is about emotions as well, and it can be challenging for players.”