A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours as we approach Deadline Day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disappointing results for both Celtic and Rangers this week denied Glasgow’s big two their place in the Champions League this season.

While the Hoops were forced to swallow the bitter pill that was a shock penalty shootout exit to Kairat Almaty, Rangers couldn’t stop the flow of goals that came from Club Brugge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 6-0 thumping away from home rounded off a humiliating 9-1 aggregate defeat, sending them crashing out of the competition at the last hurdle. The two Glasgow clubs will now have to settle for Europa League football this season, which is certainly not what either team was aiming for and damages the Scottish coefficient.

Recent performances have raised concerns for both Celtic and Rangers, but time is running out for them to complete any further signings or sales before the transfer window slams shut.

Celtic striker backed to be ‘key signing’ for EFL side

Celtic’s Johnny Kenny is currently the subject of interest from Bolton Wanderers and Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie believes he could be a ‘real key signing’ for the EFL League One club.

Kenny has made two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season. Last campaign, his time on the pitch was limited and at 22 years old, he is likely looking to secure more regular football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a centre-forward that maybe they just needed at this current time,” Hendrie said of Kenny to Football League World.

“Bolton are pushing this season and obviously, potential promotion pushes, and yes, you do have to look at Bolton this season and feel that they do want to be going places.

“Yes, they've got decent players in that squad, and maybe him dropping down to League One from Celtic might just be a real key signing for them.

“As I said, having potential goalscorers, which he can prove to be at that level, I think this would be a really good signing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Formal’ approach made for Rangers winger

Rangers could be looking at a quickfire round of sales over the coming days following their dismal defeat to Club Brugge. As the pressure piles on Russell Martin already, tensions are high at Ibrox and among the fanbase as performances are falling wide of the mark.

The Light Blues have just days left before the transfer window slams shut to get any final significant deals over the line. A number of names have been linked with an exit, including Oscar Cortes, who is clearly not part of Martin’s plans moving forward, having played just seven minutes of Scottish Premiership football so far this season.

According to Colombian outlet Win Sports, via Daily Record, La Liga 2 side Sporting Gijon have made a ‘formal’ approach to sign the winger before the transfer deadline.

The likes of Nedim Bajrami, Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane also have uncertain futures as they are linked with potential Ibrox exits as well.