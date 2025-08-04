A roundup of the latest transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers this week.

The Scottish Premiership is back in action and Celtic have taken an early advantage over Rangers after just one game.

While the Hoops edged out a slim 1-0 win over St Mirren at home, the Light Blues had to travel back from Fir Park after Motherwell stung them for a late equaliser. Rangers had been leading since the 14th minute thanks to James Tavernier but an 87th minute goal from Emmanuel Longelo denied Russell Martin an opening day win.

As the two Glasgow sides look to return to action this weekend, they still have transfer business to address. We’ve rounded up some of the latest stories on the rumour mill for this week so far.

Celtic at risk of losing race for 18-goal midfielder

Celtic are among the clubs showing interest in signing Josh Brownhill on a free transfer this window. The midfielder opted not to extend his stay with Burnley, who recent secured promotion back to the Premier League after finishing the season with 100 points.

The impressive midfielder, who contributed 18 goals and six assists in the EFL Championship last season, has attracted a lot of interest recently. Celtic are very much in the running but Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has warned they could be muscled out of the picture by an English club.

West Ham are said to be leading the race for Brownhill’s signature as things stand.

“It will be a tough race to sign Josh Brownhill,” O’Rourke said. “If West Ham come in for Josh Brownhill, Celtic aren’t going to be able to match the offer financially. West Ham are better placed for a deal.

“These Premier League clubs have far more money than the biggest Scottish clubs. Celtic will be hoping the allure of Champions League football can give them the edge, but there will be fierce competition for that free transfer.

“He’s one of the better free transfers available at the moment, with his experience of the Premier League and he’s a goalscoring midfielder who most teams would love.”

Rangers duo subject to ongoing interest

Rangers may have snubbed Birmingham City of the signing of Oliver Antman but the EFL Championship side are now eyeing two Ibrox aces for themselves.

GiveMeSport reported last week that Birmingham are interested in bringing Kieran Dowell and Ben Davies back to the West Midlands this season. Both players joined the Blues on loan last season, with Davies joining in the summer and Dowell following him in January.

Birmingham are reportedly keen on re-signing them, seemingly on another loan deal, and their interest in a deal continues as they keep their foot on the gas when it comes new summer signings to boost their chances in the Championship.

The Blues showed no mercy to other teams last season when they attacked their League One season. Birmingham secured promotion thanks to a stunning campaign which saw them finish top of the tree with 111 points.