Justin Osagie has joined Chelsea | AFP via Getty Images

The Republic of Ireland Under-19 international never made a single appearance for Celtic but now has an opportunity to shine at Chelsea

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea have completed the surprise signing of a forgotten Celtic academy prospect that was offloaded by Brendan Rodgers without ever making a single first team appearance for Celtic at Scottish Premiership level.

Irish defender Justin Osagie joined Celtic in 2022 after a spell with West Ham United and was often used in the Lowland League in central defence. He played alongside fellow countrymen Bosun Lawal, who was also allowed to leave to join Championship outfit Stoke City after impressing during a loan spell with Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town side in the 2023/24 season in League One despite the club’s eventual relegation.

Osagie won international caps for the Republic of Ireland at Under-19 level. However, he was never afforded a single senior first team opportunity in the Hoops setup and was released in July 2024 less than two years after joining the football club.

Justin Osagie completes shock Chelsea move

Justin Osagie played 20 times in two years for Celtic’s B team but never did enough to convince Brendan Rodgers to promote him into the first team. He joined Peterborough United in League One shortly after in September and within four months was loaned out to Peterborough Sports in the National League North (sixth tier of English football).

Osagie only played three times at senior level before being sent back to his parent club, who subsequently made the brutal decision to release him after a year in July.

The Republic of Ireland youngster, who has represented his nation at Under-19 level, had been without a club for three months yet surprisingly now finds himself at Chelsea - a club renowned for producing young talent, who boast both one of the best teams and academies in English football.

He had been training with their under-21s side and was a substitute in an EFL Trophy match as a trialist but has now earned himself a permanent contract to give him further time to harness his untapped talent.

Osagie’s move to Chelsea makes him the first player since Scott Sinclair to have represented both Celtic and the Blues. Over notable players from years gone by include Jiri Jarosik, Craig Burley and striker-turned-pundit Chris Sutton, who struggled at Stamford Bridge before becoming an icon at Parkhead under the management of Martin O’Neill.

David Hay, however, has to rank as the most notable for making a positive impact at both clubs. The legendary defender, who features in our list of Celtic’s toughest ever players, spent six years at both clubs. He won four league titles and a European Cup with the Hoops and was an instrumental member of Chelsea’s second division promotion winning team in 1977 as well.