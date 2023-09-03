Celtic keen on Premier League signing as departed Rangers pair are targeted

Rangers host Celtic on Sunday afternoon at Ibrox. Both clubs will be eager to pick up three points in their respective quests for the league title.

The Hoops won the Scottish Premiership title last season and want to keep their place at top spot. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Departed striker latest

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alfredo Morelos continues to hunt for a new club following his departure from Rangers. The Colombian striker cut ties with the Gers at the end of last term when his contract expired.

In this latest update by reporter Cesar Luis Merlo, the free agent is in talks over a switch to Santos in Brazil. The 27-year-old 124 goals in 269 games in all competitions during his time in Scotland.

Winger update

Josh McPake is wanted by Hamilton Academical after leaving Michael Beale’s side, as per the Daily Record. The winger spent last term on loan at Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship and scored four goals in 33 games under their former boss Owen Coyle. He was given the green light to leave Rangers on Friday.

Celtic eye goalkeeper

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic want Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. The Republic of Ireland international, who is 24-years-old, has emerged as a potential long-term replacement for Joe Hart.