The latest on Celtic’s push for a left-back as Rangers suffer a transfer blow

Scottish champions Celtic are expected to sign a left-back to compete with Kieran Tierney next season after bringing the Hoops academy graduate back to Parkhead from Arsenal this summer.

Tierney was a revelation during his first stint at Celtic and is regarded as one of the most talented players to come out of the academy in the last two decades. He was pivotal to Brendan Rodgers’ successful start nearly a decade ago and is now expected to be a key leader in the dressing room after gaining experience at Arsenal and Real Sociedad while playing for Scotland regularly at international level.

The Premiership winners allowed Greg Taylor to run down his contract as he completed a move to Greek side PAOK while Jeffrey Schlupp, a loan signing from Crystal Palace, was not kept on following the end of his six-month stint in Glasgow.

Keita Kosugi, who plays his football in Sweden with Stockholm-based outfit Djurgårdens, is now thought to be the club’s priority target in that area. The 19-year-old could be the next in a long line of Japanese footballers to make the move to Parkhead in recent seasons after making a huge impression in Sweden with four goals and two assists across 32 appearances last term.

Kosugi notably gained European experience via the Conference League with Djurgarden and played a vital part in helping them reach the semi-final before their exit at the hands of eventual winners Chelsea over two legs.

Keita Kosugi comments on Celtic transfer speculation

Keita Kosugi has issued an eight-word-update, suggesting that his proposed move to Celtic is likely to take place this summer.

When asked about his future, he told local reporters: "Something could happen.We have plenty of time."

In an earlier interview, his manager Jani Honkavaara, said: "There have been rumours all along. When we had a good season in Europe, there was a lot of interest.He's a good player and if we lose him we have to find a replacement. We've sold for quite a lot of money. I hope we can spend some money too."

Rangers hit with transfer hurdle

Rangers have reportedly given up their pursuit to land young Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

Russell Martin had been keen on a reunion with the former Swansea shot-stopper at Ibrox as he looked to provide competition for Jack Butland and Liam Kelly, according to Record Sport.

A deal is "off as it stands", report talkSPORT, with Brighton unwilling to sanction a deal for the 24-year-old. Rushworth is expected to remain as one of the club’s back-up options alongside Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele.

Coventry City and Union Saint-Gilloise, however, are still thought to be keeping tabs on the player’s availability and could swoop in for a move later in the window.