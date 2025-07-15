Rangers want to strengthen their youth pathway by signing an exciting EFL talent who has been banging the goals in

Rangers have expressed an interest in signing one of Cardiff City’s brightest youth prospects with teenage striker Jack Sykes on their radar, according to reports.

The Ibrox club are said to be ‘admirers’ of the 16-year-old - a member of the Bluebirds’ Under-18 side - with Hayters.com reporting that new Gers head coach Russell Martin could move to sign the youngster as they look to bolster their player pathway.

Sykes first caught the eye of a number of clubs after netting an impressive hat-trick against Wigan Athletic last season. He bagged another hat-trick in a pre-season friendly against Exeter City at the weekend.

He played a leading role in helping Cardiff’s Under-17s reach the Professional Development League Cup final last term, where they were beaten by Shrewsbury Town. In total, Sykes scored 29 goals for the club’s youth teams and the EFL League One outfit are reluctant to let him go this summer.

It’s claimed Rangers would be able to sign the frontman for a ‘reduced cross-border compensation fee’.

Meanwhile, the Light Blues have continued to make changes to their academy system with talented up-and-coming starlets Greig Thackray and Jack Wyllie recently agreeing contract extensions, following in the footsteps of fellow 17-year-old Calum Adamson in committing their future to the club.

Goalkeeper Thackray and centre-back Wyllie have both progressed through the ranks to the Under-19s set-up, with the latter celebrating his first Scotland U/19 call-up earlier this year.

Both players were ever-presents in the Under-18s last season, helping the Gers’ lift the Glasgow Cup back in April.

Thackray commented: “It’s a brilliant feeling for me and I’m excited for the season ahead. I have been at the club since I was a young boy and the coaches here bring out the best in me, so I’m looking forward to continuing my progress as a goalkeeper.”

Wyllie admitted: “I’m very excited to extend my stay here at Rangers. I have been part of the Academy for a very long time and this is a step for me to keep pushing to new heights and get closer to the first-team.”