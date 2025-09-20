Celtic continued their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelechi Iheanacho continues to lap up the plaudits after his stoppage time heroics in Celtic’s latest Scottish Premiership win.

The Hoops looked set to settle for a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock after David Watson struck in the 83rd minute to cancel out Daizen Maeda’s opener. However, second half substitute Iheanacho stepped up when it mattered to dispatch a penalty in the dying embers of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nigeria international made sure his debut was one for both him and the Celtic fans to celebrate. Iheanacho’s clutch penalty remains a topic of conversation as the Hoops hope this unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership continues.

Kelechi Iheanacho turned average debut into huge display

Iheanacho was brought onto the pitch in the 70th minute to replace Maeda. While his initial impact on the game was minimal, he was building up towards an explosive stoppage time performance.

Speaking on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show, former Hibs duo Tam McManus and Scott Allan discussed Celtic’s win and Iheanacho getting off the mark in his Hoops debut.

“It was a good win because things aren’t great off the park for Celtic either, but obviously a bit better than Rangers at the minute,” McManus said. “Iheanacho coming on and getting a goal, fair play to him, he’s got a lot of bottle. I didn’t think he was great when he came on, he looked off it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But for him to step up and take the penalty, that’s bottle because if he misses that, straight away the fans are against him. But he scored it, he took the pressure on his shoulders and put the ball in the net to win the game for Celtic.”

Kelechi Iheanacho heroics will benefit both player and club

Iheanacho signed for Celtic as a free agent 24 hours after the Scottish transfer window closed. Having played under Brendan Rodgers during their time at Leicester City together, the manager is well aware of what the 28-year-old can bring to the table.

Iheanacho is currently at Parkhead until the end of the season, after penning a one-year deal but according to Football Insider, Celtic are willing to extend his terms if he continues to score goals.

Allan went on to say that Iheanacho’s handling of a ‘high pressure moment’ will do both the player and the rest of the team ‘the world of good’ as they continue to settle in together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McManus added: “There weren’t a lot of Celtic fans who were overly enamoured when he came in. A guy who struggled at Middlesbrough, didn’t play a lot of football at Sevilla, three transfers...

“So I think he’s under a wee bit of scrutiny and pressure but he’s off the mark, he scored the winning goal, so supporters will get behind him and hopefully he can take confidence from that. I think he can only get better, he can only get fitter and Celtic, if they can get him fit, have got a player on their hands.”

In other news, Celtic star reunion with Ange at Nottingham Forest suggested as ace branded ideal Everton signing