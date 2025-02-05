Kyogo Furuhashi left Celtic for Rennes in a deal which saw Jota return in the opposite direction

Scottish Premiership side St Mirren were left disappointed at the end of the January transfer window as they failed to secure a move for talented Celtic youngster Johnny Kenny.

The Buddies had been hopeful of securing a move for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, who had caught the eye over the last 18 months with a string of impressive performances out on loan at Shamrock Rovers where he was able to win a League of Ireland title and make the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year for 2024.

Kenny is yet to establish himself as a first team regular in the Celtic squad after returning in January and has so far been limited to one 17 minute cameo against Ross County in a 4-1 win. The youngster did, however, show signs of promise as he combined with Luke McCowan to assist the team’s fourth goal in that outing.

Celtic reject loan offer for Johnny Kenny

Johnny Kenny flourished during his 18 month stint in the League of Ireland, but was not expected to become a first team regular when he returned from his loan spell.The 21-year-old at this stage of his career is still proving his worth in Brendan Rodgers’ squad after failing to score in 12 appearances during a previous loan spell at Queens Park.

A loan deal in the Premiership had initially been seen as Celtic’s best hopes of harnessing the youngster’s potential and giving him regular first team minutes in the top-flight.

St Mirren, who have only scored 30 in 25 matches, were growing in confidence that they could strike a deal for the forward before the end of deadline day. However, Sun Sport understands that Stephen Robinson’s hopes of bringing the striker to Paisley were dashed when reports of Kyogo’s bombshell departure from Glasgow came to light.

Kyogo left Glasgow for a move to Ligue 1 strugglers Rennes to form part of former Newcastle and Aston Villa defender Habib Beye’s relegation-threatened team.

The outlet understands that Kenny will now be the Hoops prime back-up option to Adam Idah in the second half of the campaign as the team navigate the challenge of Europe and domestic football.

How Kyogo fared on his Rennes debut

Celtic fans will still have to get used to seeing fan favourite Kyogo Furuhashi in colours other than their own after his incredible three and half year stint at Parkhead.

The Japanese international was included in the starting line-up by the club’s new boss Habib Beye and helped the team to secure 1-0 win over European-chasing Strasbourg.

However, the 30-year-old was substituted off the pitch after just an hour in a game where he ultimately failed to influence proceedings. Overall, he touched the ball just seven times in 60 minutes and was able to complete four passes while attempting one unsuccessful shot off target.

He was given a 5.94 rating on WhoScored, but will hope to have a greater influence in upcoming tests against the likes of Saint Etienne and Lille.