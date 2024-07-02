Getty Images

Callum O’Hare is now officially a free agent after leaving Coventry City.

Celtic have been linked with making a move for the former Aston Villa player this summer, who has shone for his most recent side in the English Championship. Interest has been mooted both close to home and in Spain, with recent reports suggesting Leeds United plus Burnley and Leicester City want O’Hare.

The attacking midfielder joined Coventry in 2020, playing 182 times with 52 goals and assists. A message from his now former club read: “Thank you for everything, Cal. Good luck in your next chapter.”

Just this last week, former Premier League keeper Paul Robinson pitched O’Hare to Leeds United. He told Football Insider: “Leeds are looking at players who won’t cost a lot of money at the moment, and obviously O’Hare falls into that category.

“We don’t know what will happen with players like Summerville and Gnonto yet – O’Hare doesn’t get into that side now, but does if they get sold. If Summerville goes, for instance, they don’t yet know what fee they’ll receive and how much of that can be reinvested into the squad, which is why they’re currently looking at frees and low-fee signings. So, I can definitely see O’Hare signing for Leeds after Summerville is sold.”

Former England international Carlton Palmer discussed Scottish links for O’Hare in March. He told Football League World: “One player who has been attracting a lot of attention is Callum O’Hare. Three La Liga clubs are looking at him. Celtic and Rangers are also said to be keen on the 25-year-old too. He’s yet to sign a new contract at Coventry and his current deal is set to expire in the summer.