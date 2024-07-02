Slovakia's goalkeeper Dubravka | AFP via Getty Images

The Newcastle United star has made a demand amid Celtic speculation

Martin Dubravka has demanded to know what his Newcastle United state of play is amid burning links to Celtic.

The 35-year-old has impressed for Slovakia at Euro 2024 and his side were painfully close to a shocking England and dumping the Three Lions out of the tournament. Jude Bellingham’s last-gasp goal and Harry Kane’s strike after extra-time sealed a 2-1 English win but Dubravka came out the game and tournament in Germany with credit in the bank.

He has been playing back-up to Nick Pope at Newcastle, who have signed former Norwich City, Wolves and Birmingham City keeper John Ruddy this week. They have also moved for Nottingham Forest’s Odysseas Vlachodimos and with just one year left on his current Newcastle deal, he now looks likely to make a move.

It has been claimed that Dubravka has options and Brendan Rodgers is believed to be one as he hunts a new Celtic number one, following Joe Hart’s retirement. The veteran’s stock will not have been harmed by his Euros exploits, but now he wants to know what the plan is from Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.