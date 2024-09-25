The Celtic hero is managing in Scotland | SNS Group

The Celtic hero is said to be wanted for a return to the top flight.

A Celtic legend is said to be a target for a Premiership club’s vacant manager position - ahead of a clash with the Hoops this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers takes his Celtic side to Perth at the weekend but it’s a time of turbulence at McDiarmid Park. They have sacked manager Craig Levein with the club winning one of their five Premiership matches this season, losing the other four, and debate has been rife over who comes next.

One of the names who has been linked with the vacancy is Brown, who is currently the manager of Ayr United. He started his career at Hibs and made a bright impression breaking through at Easter Road in 2002, helping them win the League Cup before leaving in 2007.

He went on to have a trophy-laden stint as Celtic captain before ending his playing days with Aberdeen. Brown has embarked on a career in management, starting out at Fleetwood Town in England, and he’s been with Ayr United since January.

Their term in the Championship has started undefeated in seven as they put themselves in the mix for promotion to the top flight. According to the Daily Mail, the former Celtic and Hibs midfielder could get that chance much quicker.

It is said “the Perth side now want permission to speak to the Ayr United manager.” Brown himself is “ keen to secure the green light to discuss a move to the Premiership.” That could then see him in the dugout this weekend for the clash against Celtic in Perth if discussions progress quickly.