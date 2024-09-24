Celtic spent big on the player in the summer | SNS Group

The star arrived at Celtic on a permanent deal in the summer.

Adam Idah has earned a rave review for the last week he’s had at Celtic - and moments like he had in the weekend prove why he’s a good addition.

The club spent a big chunk of cash on the Irish international in the transfer window, agreeing a deal worth £9.5m with Norwich City for his services. Idah scored in a 5-1 hammering of Slovan Bratislava midweek and then had a double in a 5-2 success over Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic star Andy Walker has enjoyed watching Idah so far in Hoops. He reckons moments like James Forrest’s delivery into him will have him licking his lips over what he can achieve at Celtic.

He stated on Go Radio: “His attitude is absolutely spot on; he’s full of running and desperate to be involved. He came on the other night and got his goal (against Slovan Bratislava); he got his start at the weekend, and albeit the goals came late on, this is someone who really wants to impress.

“Every time he’s given an opportunity, I think he looks dangerous. The reason I think he looks dangerous is that Celtic are getting a lot of quality balls in and around the box. They’re getting a good goalscoring threat from the middle of the park, but they’re getting really productive runs from their wide players.

“The pass from James Forrest the other night, it’s an absolute dream for a striker to get on the end of that. It’s always going to be a one-touch finish, and he did that so well. There was similar into him at the weekend against Falkirk, I think he’s excited at the type of service that he’s getting in and around the box.”