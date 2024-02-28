Celtic legend Henrik Larsson could be set to make his return to football management. A trio of Dutch footballing legends - Dirk Kuyt, Ronald Koeman and Dennis Bergkamp - are looking to purchase and English club and could install Larsson as head coach once they have done so.

According to Record Sport, the three, alongside agent Rob Jansen, have already decided that Larsson will be the manager of the club they buy. One of them, namely Koeman, has managed at a high level before - the 60-year-old has coached Everton and Barcelona previously and is currently the manager of the Netherlands national team.

Koeman, Bergkamp and Kuyt have attempted to buy an English club before this - they tried to purchase Wycombe Wanderers in 2019, but the deal ultimately fell through.

Larsson has not managed at a professional level since 2019, when he was head coach of Helsingborgs IF. Previously, he has also managed Falkenbergs FF and Landskrona BoIS - he has yet to take on a senior managerial role outside of his native Sweden. As a player, the 52-year-old scored 174 goals in 221 appearances for Celtic - he also turned out for clubs such as Barcelona, Feyenoord and Manchester United.

Which Premier League clubs could Koeman, Bergkamp and Kuyt buy?

Currently, the Koeman, Bergkamp and Kuyt cabal is looking at clubs based in League One and League Two. Additionally, they have also narrowed their search geographically - they are only considering teams based in the Manchester and Birmingham areas, it is understood.